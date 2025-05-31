Knicks-Pacers Betting Promos: Bet365, BetMGM Lead Offers for Game 6

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with the latest Knicks-Pacers betting promos and win big on Game 6. Set up new accounts and grab different bonuses for the Eastern Conference Finals.

Take advantage of these promos in time for Pacers vs. Knicks on Saturday night. Before tip-off, sign up with DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, BetMGM, Caesars and Fanatics.

Knicks-Pacers Betting Promos Deliver Top 6 Bonuses

Sportsbook Knicks-Pacers Betting Promos DraftKings Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets FanDuel Bet $5, Score $200 Bonus After a Win Bet365 Grab $150 Instant Bonus or Use $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net BetMGM First Bet Up to $1,500 (Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV) Caesars Bet $1, Collect (10) 100% Profit Boosts Fanatics 10X$100 No-Sweat Bets (Bet $50, Get $250 Guaranteed Bonus in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV or Bet $30, Get $300 Guaranteed Bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA)

The Indiana Pacers have a chance to close out the New York Knicks and clinch a spot in the NBA Finals. The Knicks are looking to keep this series going and bring it back to New York for a Game 7. There are tons of different ways to get in on the action during the Eastern Conference Finals. Sign up with the latest Knicks-Pacers betting promos and grab the top bonuses.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus







Click here to sign up with this DraftKings promo. New players can start with a $5 bet on the Knicks or Pacers. Anyone who picks a winner on that first bet will receive $300 in bonuses. From there, start using these bonus bets on the NBA, NHL, MLB, WNBA, tennis, golf and more.

How to Secure $200 Bonus on FanDuel Sportsbook







Register here and set up a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook. Players who take advantage of this offer can grab a 40-1 odds boost on Knicks-Pacers. Start with a $5 bet on Game 6 or any other matchup. Start with a winning bet to secure $200 in bonuses.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Unlocks $150 Promo







Click here and apply BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to unlock a sign-up bonus. New users in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia can bet $10 to get $150 in bonuses with a win. Players in other states can grab a $1,500 first bet.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus







Sign up with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 by clicking here . Set up a new account and bet $5 to win $150 in guaranteed bonuses. On the other hand, new users can opt for a $1,000 safety net bet instead. If that bet loses, players will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Your Winnings







Click here to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and place a $1 bet on Pacers vs. Knicks. This will unlock 10 100% profit boosts for players to use throughout the weekend. Double your winnings on $25 bets with each boost.

Fanatics Sportsbook Delivers 3 Sign-Up Offers







Sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook by clicking here . There are three state-specific offers on the table for new players. Take a look at each option:

Bet $50, Get $250 Guaranteed Bonus in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV

Bet $30, Get $300 Guaranteed Bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA

10 Days of $100 No Sweat Bets in All Other States

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.