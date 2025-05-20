FanDuel Promo Code for Timberwolves-Thunder Unlocks Bet $5, win $200 Bonus

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

A new customer offer is out in which bettors can win $200 in bonus bets here by signing up with the FanDuel promo code and wagering $5 or more on a market of Timberwolves-Thunder tonight. If that wager is successful, players will score the additional bonus along with their cash payout.







This FanDuel welcome offer provides bettors with an opportunity to claim one of the most profitable bonuses from any sportsbook.

Use FanDuel Promo Code to Win $200 Bonus on NBA Playoffs Tuesday

>Bettors can apply the FanDuel promo code during the application process and earn their shot at the large $200 bonus by wagering $5 on any market of the NBA Western Conference Finals. If their first wager settles as a win, the sportsbook will credit their account with the bonus.

As an example, bettors could make a qualifying wager that looks similar to $5 on the Thunder moneyline, $20 on the Timberwolves to cover, $50 on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander point total, $100 on Anthony Edwards 2+ made threes or $200 on Julius Randle rebound total.

In the event a customer’s wager settles as a win, they would collect both the cash payout and the $200 bonus. These bets would then stay available in their account for a total of seven (7) days before expiring.

Wolves-Thunder, Other Offers

The sportsbook is rolling out a bunch of new profit boost offers for the NBA and NHL playoffs along with some MLB deals, as well. Once an account is locked in, bettors can check out some of the in-app promotions FanDuel has made available for today.

There are several profit boost opportunities that fans can take advantage of right now. These include a 30 percent odds enhancement on a same game parlay of multiple markets. Claim this wager to bet on Timberwolves-Thunder, an MLB game, a PGA tour event or any other major sports market.

FanDuel also has a 25 percent boost option for game 1 of Panthers-Hurricanes. Grab this boost to increase your odds percentage for Tuesday.

Along with the profit boost options, use the Monthly Streak promotion to play for a shot at $100,000 in prizes. Shuffle and get a prop each day to build a win streak and get a bigger reward.

How to Win $200 Bonus with FanDuel Promo Code for Tuesday

Follow the sportsbook’s directions on what information will need to be processed in order to secure your account. Included in that information will be the FanDuel promo code, your full legal name and location settings turned on with your device.

Your bank account and routing numbers will also be required, along with an initial cash deposit. This cash can be deposited through various options that include an online bank, credit card, debit card or a payment app, like ApplePay.

If FanDuel does credit your account in bonus bets, these will have seven (7) full days to be used before they expire. Bets do not have to be used as a single bet and the amount of bonus you wish to use at one time can be selected in your betslip.