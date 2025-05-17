FanDuel Promo Code for the Preakness Stakes Scores $500 No-Sweat Bet

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Unlock the current FanDuel promo code offer for the Preakness Stakes to make your favorite bet on Saturday. Register here to claim a no sweat bet for the action at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.









New customers can use a $500 no sweat bet after signing up with this FanDuel promo code offer. Racing credits will be added to your account following a losing wager.

There are several different ways you can approach your first bet. Many will choose to bet on a horse to win the Woodlawn Vase. However, you can elect to make a trifecta or superfecta for a shot at a larger payout.

Sign up here to activate this FanDuel promo code offer for horse racing. Claim a $500 no sweat bet for the Preakness Stakes.

Horses, Odds for This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

FanDuel Promo Code for the Preakness Stakes No Code Required – Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer $500 No-Sweat First Bet Handicapping Tools Previous Performances, Expert Picks, Race Replays, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 17, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

These are the horses in the 150th Preakness Stakes and morning-line odds. They will get to the starting gate at 7:02 pm ET.

Goal Oriented (6-1) Journalism (8-5) American Promise (15-1) Heart of Honor (12-1) Pay Billy (20-1) River Thames (9-2) Sandman (4-1) Clever Again (5-1) Gosger (20-1)

Journalism is the favorite after a great trip two weeks ago in the Kentucky Derby. He had the lead down the stretch but couldn’t hold off Sovereignty, who isn’t in the field on Saturday.

There are several other horses that are coming in well rested, like River Thames. The colt had enough points to participate in the derby, but connections chose to rest for the Preakness. He gives trainer Todd Pletcher a great chance at his first Preakness win.

And Bob Baffert could break his own record with Goal Oriented. He’s going for his ninth win with the only undefeated horse in the field.

FanDuel Promo Code for the Preakness Stakes

It doesn’t take long to create an account. Complete these steps to make a no sweat bet on Saturday:

Register here to activate this FanDuel promo code offer for the Preakness Stakes.

to activate this FanDuel promo code offer for the Preakness Stakes. Enter your email address, date of birth and other information to verify your identity.

Make a deposit with an accepted payment method.

Place a bet up to $500.

You can choose any of the betting types for this offer, like an exacta or superfecta. A loss will result in racing credit as a refund.

Handicapping Features, What to Consider

Do research by using the handicapping features on FanDuel. Check previous performances and watch replays of other races. There are several factors to consider, like the condition of the track. Look at which horses have done well on a sloppy track if it’s raining in Baltimore.

Go to the live promotions tab to find additional offers for a full day of racing at Pimlico. And it will likely add bonuses for the final leg of the Triple Crown (the Belmont Stakes) in three weeks.

Sign up with the current FanDuel promo code offer to make a $500 no sweat bet on the Preakness Stakes.