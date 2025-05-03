FanDuel Kentucky Derby Promo Code: Claim $500 No-Sweat Bet Saturday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The horses will reach the starting gate at 6:57 pm ET. They will travel 1 1/4 miles around the dirt track at Churchill Down for the $5 million purse. Simone Biles has the honor or behind the grand marshal, so she’ll give the “Riders Up!” call before the race.

Most new customers will choose to use this no-sweat bet to pick a horse to win. However, there are plenty of other options. For example, bet on a horse to show (finish at least 3rd) to have a better chance at a win. And those looking to cash a larger ticket can try placing an exacta, trifecta or superfecta.

Horses in the 151st Kentucky Derby

Several horses have scratched, so we have 19 contenders in the field on Saturday. These are the post position and current odds for the 151st Kentucky Derby.

Citizen Bull, 15-1 Neoequos, 51-1 Final Gambit, 16-1 Rodriguez American Promise, 12-1 Admire Daytona, 38-1 Luxor Cafe, 13-1 Journalism, 7-2 Burnham Square, 17-1 Grande Flying Mohawk, 34-1 East Avenue, 32-1 Publisher, 28-1 Tiztastic, 18-1 Render Judgment, 12-1 Coal Battle, 28-1 Sandman, 5-1 Sovereignty, 10-1 Chunk of Gold, 30-1 Owen Almighty, 40-1 Baeza, 29-1

Jockeys and trainers also play a crucial role for bettors. All the top names in the sport are involved in the race, like Bob Baffert, Mike Smith, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr. and Steve Asmussen.

