Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Score $300 Bonus, $1K No-Sweat for Nuggets-Thunder, MLB Games

Sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Sunday's Game 7 between the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Set up your new account with 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets or bonuses depending on your locations.







For most users, you will be able to sign up and secure the 10 days of $100 no sweat bets. For those in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV, you will be able to bet $50 to win $250 in bonus bets. New users in AZ, MI, NJ and PA can bet $30 to win $300 in bonus bets.

With the Nuggets-Thunder game being at the center of attention for Sunday’s sports slate, this is a perfect time to take advantage of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Nuggets-Thunder

Using this welcome offer from Fanatics Sportsbook is simple. For those who qualify for the 10 days of $100 no sweat bets, simply just sign up for a new account. You will then be able to start using your bets, with the opportunity to use your first one on Game 7.

For those eligible for one of the bonus offers, you could place your $30 or $50 bet on the Nuggets-Thunder game to secure your $250 or $300 in bonuses. Let’s say you think the Thunder will win by a big margin. You could place your initial bet on the Thunder to cover the spread in this game, and that will be your qualifying bet to win your bonuses.

How to Sign Up for Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

When signing up for this welcome offer from Fanatics Sportsbook, just create an account after clicking one of our links. There is no need to manually enter a code from there to redeem your offer.

Then, you will be asked to enter basic personal information to create your account. This includes your name, email, address, device location, and more. Enabling location settings on your device will ensure you receive the welcome offer that you are eligible for.

After that, you will be asked to provide your preferred payment method, like a credit or debit card. Choose the method of most convenience to you, and from there, you can make your initial deposit for your Fanatics Sportsbook account.

At this point, you will be able to take advantage of your first $100 no sweat bet with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo or place your initial wager to win your bonuses depending on your location.

Quick Same Game Parlays for Thunder-Nuggets

If you are eligible for the $100 no sweat bets, you might want to use your first one on a same game parlay for Nuggets-Thunder. There are plenty of popular parlays on Fanatics Sportsbook app, and you could dig even deeper to find a parlay with the specific odds that you are looking for. Let’s look at some of the popular same game parlays ahead of the game:

Chet Holmgren 9+ rebounds, Isaiah Hartenstein 8+ rebounds, Chet Holmgren 2+ blocks, 205+ total points (+280).

Nikola Jokic 30+ points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30+ points, Nikola Jokic 13+ rebounds, 205+ total points (+350).

Nikola Jokic 8+ assists, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 8+ assists, Jamal Murray 8+ assists (+720).

There are plenty of same game parlay opportunities with varying odds. You could choose from one of the popular parlays on Fanatics Sportsbook, or construct a same game parlay of your own ahead of Sunday’s game.