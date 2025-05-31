Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Score $1,000 No Sweat Offer for Knicks-Pacers

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With a huge Game 6 between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers set for Saturday night, new users can claim 10 straight days of no sweat $100 bets or get bonus bets when using the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Click here to take advantage of this new member offer before the opening tip.





Select states (AZ, MI, NJ and PA) will receive an offer to bet $30 and get $300 in bonuses, while others (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV) will get a bet $50 to get $250 in bonuses offer. Everyone else will get the offer to receive 10 straight days of no sweat $100 bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Options

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA or Bet $50 to Get $250 Bonus in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV) In-App Promos Profit Boosts, Free Contests, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 31, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are three possible offers you can receive with the Fanatics promo code, and the one you get is dependent on where you are located.

Starting with the no sweat bets offer, all you have to do is click one of our links and complete the registration process. Once you are set up with your account, you will be able to place your first no sweat bet of up to $100. A no sweat bet that loses will trigger a bonus bet of your original stake to be used at a later date.

For the other two offers, just set up your account and either place a $30 bet to get $300 or place a $50 bet to get $250 in bonuses. The Knicks-Pacers game is a good opportunity for one of your initial bets, and there is a full slate of MLB games, too, including Yankees-Dodgers.

How to Sign Up with Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

To claim this offer, just click here to go to the registration page. There is no need to enter a code, as you will automatically be given the welcome offer that you are eligible for when you complete the account setup. Provide basic personal information, like your name, address, age, etc.

The next step is to make an initial deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card, debit card, online banking, or several other options. This deposit will cover your first wager with Fanatics Sportsbook.

Knicks-Pacers Odds, Preview

The Knicks are coming off of a dominant win in Game 5, and they are looking to extend their season again in Game 6. A Knicks win would force a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden on Monday. The Pacers come in as slight favorites at home in Game 6, however. Here is a look at the spread, moneyline and total for Saturday’s game:

Knicks: +4 (-110) / +145 / O219 (-110)

Pacers -4 (-110) / -175 / U219 (-110)

These are all markets you could bet on either with your profit boosts or bonus bets that you receive with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.