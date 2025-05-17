Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $300 Bonus or $1K No-Sweat for MLB, NHL Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services







MLB’s first ever Rivalry Weekend will continue on Saturday, so there are plenty of exciting games to wager on. Then, we have a big Stanley Cup Playoff game at night, with the Winnipeg Jets trying to extend their season once again in Game 6 against the Dallas Stars.

This is a great opportunity for new users to activate this Fanatics Sportsbook promo to get 10 consecutive days of $100 no sweat bets. Those in select states can bet $50 to get $250 in bonus bets (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV) or $30 to get $300 in bonus bets (AZ, MI, NJ and PA).

Get your $1,000 in No Sweat Bets or Bonuses with Fanatics Sportsbook promo

Taking advantage of this promotion is simple. Once you sign up for an account, those who are eligible for the 10 days of $100 no sweat bets, can start of with those. Use your first one on Jets-Stars on Saturday, or an MLB Rivalry Weekend game, like the Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles matchup.

Those in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV can place their initial $50 bet on NHL or MLB action and win $250 in bonuses. Users in AZ, MI, NJ and PA can bet $30 to win $300.

How to Sign Up for Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

New users will have to create an account on Fanatics Sportsbook to take advantage of this offer. Using a computer or mobile device, navigate to the sign-up page through our links. This will set you up to receive the offer.

Then, you will need to input your personal identifying information to secure your account. This includes information like your name, address, current location, etc. From there, you will be asked to add a preferred payment method, like a credit card, debit card, or online banking, to make your initial deposit on your account.

Once you are done, you will be ready to take advantage of the offer that you are eligible for based on your location.

Other Markets for NHL, MLB on Fanatics Sportsbook

Once you are set up with your Fanatics Sportsbook account, there are plenty of markets to explore for the NHL and MLB games on Saturday. Let’s take a glance at the basic lines for the Jets-Stars game:

Jets: +1.5 (-225) / +130 / O5.5 (-110)

Stars: -1.5 (+165) / -160 / U5.5 (-110)

As you can see, the Stars are the favorites in the game. If they win, they will advance to the Western Conference Final. When going deeper, you can also construct same game parlays and bet on player props for this game as well.

As far as MLB goes, there are plenty of intriguing markets that will be available throughout Rivalry Weekend. This could be a good opportunity to use one of the $100 no sweat bets that you receive. Or, if you are in select states, you could use any bonus bets that you get from the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.