Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $1,000 Bonus for Wolves-Thunder, MLB Games

Use the newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo to secure $1,000 in no sweat bets or the opportunity to win $300 in bonuses. Click here to secure the offer you are eligible for.





The offer you receive depends on your location. For those in select states (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV), you will receive the bet $30 to win $300 offer. Otherwise, you will get 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets when you sign up.

The Timberwolves-Thunder NBA Playoff game, along with the Panthers-Hurricanes Stanley Cup Playoff matchup and Thursday’s MLB slate present plenty of opportunities for new users to take advantage of this offer.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get No Sweat Bets for Timberwolves-Thunder, NHL, MLB

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV) In-App Promos Refer Friend for $50, FanCash Drop, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 22, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

For users who get the 10 days of $100 no sweat bets, you will be able to use your first one when you set up your new account. Losing a no sweat bet will trigger a refund of up to $100 in bonuses to use later on.

If you are in AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA or WV, you will get the opportunity to bet $30 to win $300 in bonuses. The Timberwolves-Thunder game presents a good opportunity for you to place your $30 bet. You could also wager on the Panthers-Hurricanes Stanley Cup Playoff game or any of the MLB games set to take place on Thursday.

Fanatics Sportsbook Odds for Timberwolves-Thunder

The Thunder came into the conference finals as the favorites to win the title, and that remains heading into Game 2, where they look to take a 2-0 series lead. Let’s take a look at the spread, moneyline and over/under for this matchup:

Timberwolves: +7.5 (-110) / +240 / O216.5

Thunder: -7.5 (-110) / -300 / U216.5

You could also survey the prop bets available for this game, and there are plenty of pre-made quick same game parlays available to bet on. You can filter those same game parlays and choose one with the odds you desire.

How to Redeem Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

It is easy to set up an account and take advantage of this promo. Just click here to start the sign-up process and automatically be given this offer. You will be directed to a sign-up page where you will be asked to enter personal information to secure your account.

This information includes your name, mailing address, birth date, and current device location. Enable location services on your device to ensure that you receive the offer that you qualify for.

The next step is to make your first deposit with Fanatics Sportsbook. Choose your preferred payment method, and then you will be able to make a deposit that will cover your first bet with the sportsbook.

From there, you will be able to start taking advantage of the 10 $100 no sweat bets or the bet $30 to win $300 offer.