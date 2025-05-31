Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim $300 Bonus for MLB, Knicks-Pistons Game 6

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New users in select states (AZ, MI, NJ and PA) will receive a bet $30, get $300 in bonuses offer. Other users (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV) will receive a bet $50 to win $250 in bonuses offer. Users in other states will get 10 days of $100 no sweat bets to start off their accounts.

Fanatics Sportsbook Provides Multiple Welcome Offers

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA or Bet $50 to Get $250 Bonus in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV) In-App Promos Profit Boosts, Free Contests, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 31, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

These offers are simple to use once you register a new account with one of our links. For users who receive the no sweat bets, you will be able to use your first one once you are all set up with your new account. Losing a no sweat bet will result in you getting your money back in the form of a bonus.

If you are eligible for the $250 or $300 bonus, the steps are very similar. Just place a $30 or $50 bet, depending on the offer you are eligible for, and you will get your bonus bets. These bets could be placed on Friday’s loaded MLB slate, headlined by Yankees-Dodgers. They could also be used in the coming days as the NBA and Stanley Cup playoffs roll on.

How to Sign Up With Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

To start the registration process, click here and enter the required personal information to secure your new account. This information includes your name, birth date, address, current location, etc. Turn on location settings on your device to ensure you get the right welcome offer. There is no need to enter a code, as you will automatically receive the welcome promo by clicking one of our links.

The next step is to provide a secure payment method, which will cover your first bet with Fanatics Sportsbook. You can use a credit card, debit card, or several other options. From there, you will be able to take advantage of the promotion you are eligible for.

MLB Fanatics Sportsbook Betting Opportunities

As mentioned above, the Yankees-Dodgers game will grab the most attention for Friday’s slate of games. Max Fried will be on the mound for the Yankees, while Tony Gonsolin will pitch for the Dodgers. You can bet on the moneyline, run line, total, or several prop bets in this matchup and for the rest of Saturday’s games. Here are some other notable matchups:

Reds vs. Cubs

Brewers vs. Phillies

Red Sox vs. Braves

Tigers vs. Royals

Rays vs. Astros

Twins vs. Mariners

Each of these games give new Fanatics Sportsbook users a chance to take advantage of the welcome offer along with many in-app promos.