Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim $300 Bonus for Knicks-Pacers Game 5

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get in on the action with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo and start with a sign-up bonus. New players can start locking in bonuses ahead of Knicks vs. Pacers. Click here to start the registration process.







Create an account in select states and place a $30 bet to win $300 in bonuses (AZ, MI, NJ and PA). Bet $50 to win $250 in bonuses in other states (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV). All other players will receive 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets.

We expect to see a ton of interest in the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night. Bet on the New York Knicks or Indiana Pacers with these new offers.

Click here to redeem this Fanatics Sportsbook promo and start with a sign-up bonus on Knicks vs. Pacers.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers Multiple Sign-Up Options

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA or Bet $50 to Get $250 Bonus in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV) In-App Promos Profit Boosts, Free Contests, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 29, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are three different options on the table for players at Fanatics Sportsbook. New users can grab these offers for the NBA, NHL, MLB, WNBA, tennis, golf or any other sport. Here is a quick look at all three options:

(Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in (AZ, MI, NJ and PA).

Bet $50 to Get $250 Bonus in (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV)

$1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (All other locations)

How to Sign Up With This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Setting up a new account with Fanatics Sportsbook is a quick and hassle-free process. For a detailed breakdown of the registration process, refer to the outline below:

Click here to start the sign-up process. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

to start the sign-up process. This will redirect players to a registration landing page. Create a new account by filling out the required prompts with basic identifying information.

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay or any other payment method.

Start with a bet on Knicks-Pacers or any other game to lock in a bonus.

Knicks vs. Pacers Odds

The Pacers have a chance to clinch a spot in the NBA Finals, but the Knicks aren’t going to go away quietly. New York (-4) is a slight favorite going into this game. Normally, Madison Square Garden would offer a great home-court advantage, but Indiana is 2-0 in New York in this series.

Fanatics Sportsbook will have a ton of different ways to get in on the action during the NBA playoffs. Set up a new account and start making bets on Knicks vs. Pacers or any other available market. This is an opportunity for new users to hit the ground running.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.