DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 to Win $200 Bonus on NBA, NHL Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. New users who take advantage of this opportunity will receive $200 in bonuses instantly. Start the registration process by clicking here .







Create a new account and start with a $5 bet on any game. This will trigger a $200 bonus no matter the outcome of the selected wager.

New users who take advantage of this DraftKings promo code offer will have access to a guaranteed winner. We also recommend checking out the other in-app offers available on the NBA, NHL, MLB and more.

Click here to activate this DraftKings promo code offer and start with a $5 bet to win $200 in bonuses instantly.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Instant Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos NBA Profit Boosts, Weekly NBA No-Sweat Bet, MLB No Sweat Home Run Bet, UFC Fight Night Parlay Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are no hoops to jump through when it comes to this DraftKings promo. Simply set up a new account and start with a $5 bet on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport. That is all it takes to secure the $200 bonus.

From there, use these bonus bets to test out the DraftKings Sportsbook app. It won’t take long for players to go big on the games. Between the NBA, NHL and MLB games on Thursday night, there should be something for everyone.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

It’s important to note that this offer is available without the need for a promo code. Simply sign up using the step-by-step instructions below:

Click here to start the sign-up process. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

to start the sign-up process. This will redirect players to a registration landing page. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.

Start with a $5 bet on the NBA, NHL or MLB to win $200 in bonuses instantly. Use these bonus bets to make picks on any game in any sport.

NBA Betting Preview, Odds

There are two potential close out games coming up on Thursday night. The Knicks can put the Pistons to bed with a win in Detroit. Meanwhile, Denver can close out its series against the Clippers as well. The first round has been as exciting and unpredictable as it gets. We expect that to continue on Thursday night with these games

DraftKings Sportsbook will have a ton of ways to get in on the action. Take a closer look at the current spreads on Thursday’s games (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Detroit Pistons (-1.5) vs. New York Knicks (New York leads 3-2)

Los Angeles Clippers (-6.5) vs. Denver Nuggets (Denver leads 3-2)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.