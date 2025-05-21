BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Open NBA Betting with $150 Pacers-Knicks Promo

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you use the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150, you can secure a $1,500 first bet offer or $150 in bonus bets on the NBA Playoffs, NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, MLB games and more. Sign up for a new account here with this promo to secure your offer before for the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks play in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night.







With the Pacers and Knicks renewing a historic rivalry in the Eastern Conference Finals, Game 1 of this series will be at the center of attention. This is a perfect opportunity for new users to put this promo into good use.

Users in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV will get the “bet $10, win $150” offer. Users in other states will get the $1,500 first bet safety net offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 for Pacers-Knicks

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos NBA and NHL SGP Boost Token, Second Chance Shot, No Sweat Home Run, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On May 21, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Sports Betting Staff

For users who receive the $1,500 first bet offer, you will be able to make an aggressive first wager that is backed by BetMGM Sportsbook. Let’s say you want to bet on the Knicks to take Game 1 on the moneyline. You could wager something like $1,000 on that. If the Knicks end up winning, you will receive a large payout. If the Pacers win, you will receive your $1,000 stake back in the form of a bonus that you can use later on.

If you qualify for the $150 bonus offer, you will need to place a winning $10 bet to receive your reward. It is important to make sure you place your $10 bet on something you feel confident in winning. For example, you could bet $10 on Jalen Brunson to score over 28.5 points in the game. If the over hits, you will receive your $150 in bonus bets to use within the next seven days.

Offers for Pacers-Knicks

BetMGM Sportsbook is running other promotions ahead of Wednesday’s game that you could take advantage of once you have your new account set up.

One of those promotions is the same game parlay boost, which has been running throughout the NBA Playoffs. You could construct a same game parlay for Pacers-Knicks, and this token will give you boosted odds.

You could also use the second chance shot promotion. This allows you to potentially get your stake back when you bet on a player to score the first field goal in a game. The way this works is if your player scores the first field goal, you will collect your winnings as normal. But if your player ends up scoring the second field goal instead, you will be given your stake back.

Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code NW150

Signing up for this promo is easy. Simply click here to start setting up your new account. Make sure to enter the BetMGM bonus code NW150 to secure your offer.

You will be asked to enter basic personal information to secure your account. Enable location settings on your device to ensure you get the right offer for your location.

Any bonus bets you receive will be valid for seven days after you receive them.