BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Get $150 Promo for Rockets-Warriors, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Raise the stakes on Friday night’s NBA action with BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. New users will have the chance to start with a $150 bonus in select states or a $1,500 first bet. Click here to start the registration process.







Place a $10 bet on Warriors vs. Rockets or any other game. Players who pick a winner will receive $150 in bonuses (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV). Anyone in a different state will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet.

The Houston Rockets are trying to extend this series to seven games, but the Golden State Warriors are standing in their way. BetMGM Sportsbook will have tons of options for this game and the rest of the NBA playoffs.

Click here to redeem BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 and secure a $150 bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV) or a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Delivers $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos NBA Boost, NHL Boost, Hat Trick Jackpot, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On May 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are two state-specific offers on the table for new players on BetMGM Sportsbook. New users who sign up in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will be eligible for a 15-1 odds boost. Bet $10 on any game to win $150 in bonuses.

Players in other states will receive a $1,500 first bet. Place a cash wager on Warriors-Rockets or any other game. Losing on that first bet will trigger a refund of up to $1,500 in bonuses.

Getting Started With BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

It won’t take long for players to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook. For a detailed breakdown of the registration process, refer to the outline below:

Click here to activate this offer. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP150.

to activate this offer. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP150. After reaching a sign-up landing page, provide basic identifying information to create a new account.

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.

Place a $10 bet to get $150 in bonuses with a win (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV) or place a $1,500 first bet on any game.

Warriors vs. Rockets Betting Preview, Odds

The Warriors have a chance to close out the Rockets on Friday night. Houston had a big bounce back win in Game 5, but Golden State has protected home court throughout this series. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler have an opportunity to advance to the second round where Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves await.

Take a closer look at the current BetMGM Sportsbook odds on this pivotal Warriors vs. Rockets Game 6. There are tons of different ways to get in on the action during the NBA playoffs (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Houston Rockets: +5.5 (-110) // Over 207.5 (-110) // +185

+5.5 (-110) // Over 207.5 (-110) // +185 Golden State Warriors: -5.5 (-110) // Under 207.5 (-110) // -225

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.