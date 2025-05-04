BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Get $150 NBA, MLB Promo for Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Win bonus bets for NBA and NHL games this week with the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. Create an account here to place your opening wager on Sunday.









Place a $10 bet after signing up with the BetMGM bonus code in CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV. If it wins, you’ll receive a $150 bonus. New customers in other states can wager up to $1,500 on any game and get a bonus refund after a loss.

We have two NBA games on Sunday. First, the semifinals begin with a Game 1 between the Pacers and Cavaliers. The Cavs are 8.5-point favorites at home to start the series. It will be followed by a Game 7 with the Warriors vs. Rockets. Get in your opening bet with the welcome offer and check out other promotions on the “King of Sportsbooks.”

Sign up here to use the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. Win a $150 bonus in select states or wager up to $1,500.

BetMGM Bonus Code for the Warriors-Rockets

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos NBA Odds Boost, NHL Odds Boost, Hat Trick Jackpot, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On May 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Warriors looked great at the beginning of this series, going up 3-1. But the Rockets were able to win two-straight to force a Game 7 in Houston. They are 2.5-point favorites at home, with the winner moving on to face the Timberwolves in the semifinals.

Try using the “Second Chance” promo after placing your first wager with the welcome offer. Bet on any player to score the first basket of the game and get cash back if they score second. These are the odds for who will start the scoring on Sunday night:

Alperen Sengun: +500

Jalen Green: +650

Amen Thompson: +675

Stephen Curry: +675

Jimmy Butler: +675

Gary Payton II: +725

Brandin Podziemski: +825

Fred VanVleet: +850

How to Use the BetMGM Bonus Code

Take these steps to use the BetMGM bonus code for NBA and NHL action. New users can get started in just a couple of minutes.

Sign up here to apply the code WTOP150. Enter your name, email and other info needed to verify your identity. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. These include online banking, PayPal and debit cards. Place a $10 bet in certain states or wager up to $1,500.

A winning $10 bet in CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV will release a $150 bonus. And a loss of $50+ in other states will trigger five bonus bets as a refund.

MLB Odds Boost Token for Sunday Night Baseball

BetMGM has an MLB odds boost token that can be used for Sunday Night Baseball. Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers are in Atlanta to face the Braves, who they’ve beat in all five meetings this season. Dusty May is on the mound for the Dodgers, holding a 1-1 record and 3.95 ERA. Follow along during the game to view live odds on the app.

Create an account using the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to activate the best offer in your state. Win a $150 bonus after a $10 bet or wager up to $1,500.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.