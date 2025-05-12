BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for NBA, NHL + MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to unlock the best welcome offer in your state. Click here to bet on NBA, NHL and MLB action this week.









Win your first $10 bet with the BetMGM bonus code if you are in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV to score a $150 bonus. New users in all other states can bet up to $1,500 on any game and get an equal amount of bonus bets following a loss.

Try to find a likely outcome when starting with the $10 bet. For example, check alternative player props for NBA games to have the best chance at winning the bonus. And those using the $1,500 first bet can be more aggressive than usual. It can be used for any total, spread, moneyline or prop.

Sign up here to use the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. Win a $5 bet to claim a $150 bonus or wager up to $1,500.

BetMGM Bonus Code for the NBA Playoffs

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos NBA Odds Boost, Hat Trick Jackpot, MLB.TV Game of the Day, Second Chance First FG, PGA Championship No-Sweat Token, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On May 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Knicks are up 2-1 against the Celtics, but they are still underdogs in the series. Boston is a 6.5-point favorite in Game 4 on Monday night. Then, the Warriors are 5.5-point underdogs at home against the Timberwolves, which has a lot to do with the absence of Stephen Curry.

There are a few NBA bonuses available after using this welcome offer, starting with an odds boost token. Customers can also bet on the first field goal of each game and get cash back if that player happens to score second. Jaylen Brown has the best odds to start the scoring in the Knicks-Celtics matchup, followed by Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges.

Steps for Using the BetMGM Bonus Code

New users can take these easy steps to activate a welcome offer on the “King of Sportsbooks.” Begin betting on baseball, basketball, hockey and other sports within a few minutes.

Register here to use the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. Enter your basic personal info needed to confirm your identity and age. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, like PayPal or a debit card. Bet $10 in select states or wager up to $1,500 on any game.

Win your first $10 bet in CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV to score a $150 bonus. And a losing wager of $50+ in other states will result in five bonus bets as a refund.

NHL Odds Boost, MLB Live Stream

There is an NHL odds boost token for playoff games on Monday night. Increase your winnings for a bet on the Capitals vs. Hurricanes and Golden Knights vs. Oilers.

It has a MLB.TV Game of the Day that can be streamed on the mobile app, which is the Cardinals vs. Phillies on Monday night. This makes it easy to follow along with action and place live bets.

Apply the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to claim a welcome offer in your state. Bet $10 to win a $150 bonus or wager up to $1,500.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.