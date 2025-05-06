BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Earn $150 NBA Playoffs Bonus This Week

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

As the NBA Playoffs continue Tuesday, new players can build on a wild stretch of games with BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 and gain access to one of two strong signup offers. Fans in NJ, MI, CO, and PA will score a bet $10, get $150 bonus while others will get access to a $1,500 first bet offer on games like Cavs-Pacers Game 2 or Warriors-Wolves Game 1. Claim the offer here .







BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 for NBA Playoffs Second Round

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With Win (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos NBA Odds Boost, NHL Odds Boost, Hat Trick Jackpot, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On May 6, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The new BetMGM bonus code offer will repay your first bet in full if it settles as a loss when you sign up right now. This bet, which can be qualified by placing a wager on either NBA playoff game tonight, will be backed 100 percent in bonus bets once it is placed.

To drive this point home further, let’s say that you want to bet on the Timberwolves to cover against the Warriors tonight. You could wager something like $1,000 on their spread (-6.5). If they cover, you would claim cash as your payment, as you would with any normal bet you make.

However, if Minnesota didn’t cover for whatever reason, BetMGM would replace your stake with $1,000 in bonus bets that would be good for the next week.

Instead of the first bet offer, customers in CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV will get to use a “Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus” deal. This means any $10 bet, whether it be on a market like the Pacers moneyline, Pacers-Cavaliers to go over their point total, Anthony Edwards 30+ points or Jarrett Allen 10+ rebounds, if your original bet succeeds you win the bonus.

Playoffs Odds Boosts Tuesday

Beyond the BetMGM bonus code offers, the in-app features are some of the most distinctive on the market. At any time you can find promotions like odds boosts, second chance promotions and no sweat bets.

Currently on the app you can find these for Tuesday:

NBA Playoffs Odds Boost: Get an odds increase on your NBA playoff wager tonight

NHL Playoff Odds Boost: Earn another odds enhancement on your Stanley Cup Playoff wager right now

Second Chance Offer: Get your stake back in cash if your bet doesn’t work out exactly how you needed it when BetMGM offers this promotion, currently available for the Truist Championship this weekend

NHL Hat Trick Jackpot: Win a share of $10,000 in bonus bets if you play a “to score a goal” market bet and that player ends up scoring three (3) goals in the same game

Steps to Get BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

Register using the location settings with your device and the BetMGM bonus code to secure the exclusive welcome offer available in your area. Additionally, use details like your legal name, mailing address and bank account information to certify your account.

Use your debit card or connect your online bank to make an initial cash wager at the start of your account. This cash will be where your qualifying wager is placed from.

Depending on which deal you are offered, BetMGM may credit your account with bonus bets. In the event this happens, all bonuses will have seven (7) full days from receipt to be used. Any outstanding bonus bets after seven (7) days will expire.