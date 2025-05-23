BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Bet Pacers-Knicks Showdown, MLB with $150 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Eastern Conference Finals continue with Game 2 and bettors can raise the bar with BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. Players who activate this offer will be eligible for a $150 bonus or a $1,500 first bet. Click here to redeem this offer.







Set up a new account and bet $10 on Knicks-Pacers. Players who pick a winner will receive $150 in bonuses (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV only). New users in other states will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet instead.

The Indiana Pacers stole Game 1 from the New York Knicks. BetMGM Sportsbook will have tons of ways to get in on the action during the NBA playoffs. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this exclusive offer.

Click here to unlock BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 and start with a $150 bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV) or a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Secure $150 NBA Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos NBA and NHL SGP Boost Token, Second Chance Shot, No Sweat Home Run, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On May 23, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Sports Betting Staff

This new promo is a state-specific offer from BetMGM Sportsbook. Set up a new account and secure a $1,500 first bet in most states. Players who lose on that first bet will receive up to $1,500 back In bonuses.

As for new users in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, this promo unlocks a 15-1 odds boost. Place a $10 winning wager to receive $150 in bonuses.

How to Redeem BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

Creating a new account is the only way to unlock these new promos. Players can start setting up a new user profile in a few simple steps:

Click here to secure this offer. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP150.

to secure this offer. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP150. Answer the required prompts to set up a new user profile (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods (online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.)

Bet $10 to get a $150 bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV) or place a $1,500 first bet.

Anyone who loses on that $1,500 first bet will receive bonus bets back.

Other Ways to Bet on the NBA

This sign-up offer is a great starting point for new players, but there are other options on the table for the NBA playoffs. New users can grab an odds boost token for Knicks vs. Pacers. Apply this to any market in Game 2 and win a bigger payday. Basketball fans can also get a second chance field goal scorer bet.

We also recommend checking out the other in-app offers for the MLB and NHL. There are profit boosts and no sweat bets available on the games. Don’t miss out on the chance to raise the stakes on the action.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.