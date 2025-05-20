Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Is Extended with $150 Bonus for Wolves-Thunder

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder will tip off on Tuesday night, and new users can take advantage of this huge matchup by entering the Bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to get a $150 bonus or $1,000 first bet safety net.

Redeem $150 Bonus with Bet365 Bonus Code for NBA Playoffs

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos MLB Early Payout, MLB 30% SGP Boost, Parlay Profit Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

When you register for a new account with bonus code WTOP365, you will be able to choose between these two offers. Either welcome offer will be applied to your first wager on Bet365 for Timberwolves-Thunder or any other market across the sportsbook.

Let’s go through how to use each offer to your advantage for Timberwolves-Thunder Game 1.

If you want to start off more conservatively, you can choose the $150 bonus offer. All you have to do is place a wager of $5 or more once your new account is registered with the Bet365 bonus code WTOP365. For example, if you are a Timberwolves fan, you could put your initial $5 bet on the Minnesota moneyline for Game 1.

You will then be rewarded with your $150 in bonus bets, which will be eligible to be used within the next seven days before expiring.

If you want to start out more aggressive, you could use the $1,000 first bet safety net. Maybe you are confident in Anthony Edwards scoring more than 27.5 points. You could bet something like $800 on the over, and if it hits, you will receive a large payout. If the bet settles in a loss, you will receive your $800 stake back in the form of a bonus bet to use later on.

Register New Account with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

When you sign up for an account with Bet365, you will be asked to enter basic identifying information. This includes your name, age, mailing address, and current location. Make sure to enter the Bet365 bonus code in this stage to secure your welcome offer.

The next step is to use a secure payment method, like a credit card, debit card, online bank, or PayPal. From there, you will be able to make your initial deposit that will cover your first wager.

Any of the bonus bets you receive with either offer will be valid for seven days. They can be used on markets for any game across Bet365.

Odds and SGP Options for Timberwolves-Thunder

The Thunder come into this game and series as the favorites over the Timberwolves. Oklahoma City just advanced with a win in Game 7 over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, while the Timberwolves made it past the Golden State Warriors in five games. The difference in rest will be interesting to monitor. Let’s take a look at the Game 1 odds:

Timberwolves: +245 / +7.5 (-115) / O 215.5 (-110)

Thunder: -305 / -7.5 (-105) / U 215.5 (-110)

There are also some same game parlay offers to take advantage of. These suggested options have boosted odds:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 25+ points, Anthony Edwards 25+ points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 7+ assists, Anthony Edwards 7+ assists (+750 boosted to +850)

Julius Randle 20+ points, Jalen Williams 20+ points, Chet Holmgren 20+ points (+1200 boosted to +1400)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30+ points, 7+ assists, 7+ rebounds (+700 boosted to +800)

There are plenty more same game parlay options available. You could also look into individual player props if you desire. These could be good opportunities to use the bonus bets you receive from the Bet365 bonus code offer.