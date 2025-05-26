Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for Memorial Day NBA, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365, you can secure a $150 bonus or $1,000 first bet. Memorial Day features a full slate of MLB action along with Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves responded at home in Game 3, winning in dominant fashion to cut the Thunder’s series lead to 2-1. Along with plenty of intriguing MLB matchups, this is a perfect opportunity for new users to start off their bet365 accounts off the right way.

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP for Thunder-Timberwolves, MLB

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Parlay Profit Boosts, MLB Daily Lineups, NBA $10 SGP Safety, MLB Early Payout, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 26, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This new user offer from bet365 is a unique one, as it allows you to choose the offer you want. If you want to start off slow, the $150 bonus is for you. But, you also have the option to start off aggressively with the $1,000 first bet safety net.

Let’s start off with the popular $150 bonus. All you have to do is make an initial $5 bet, and you will receive the bonus bets. The outcome of your wager does not matter, and you will not even have to wait until it settles. So, you could bet $5 on the Timberwolves moneyline for Game 4, and you will have unlocked your $150 in bonus bets to use on other markets.

If you want to use the $1,000 first bet safety net instead, you can bet up to that amount on any market on bet365. Maybe you would like to bet something like $900 on the Baltimore Orioles to beat the St. Louis Cardinals. If the Orioles win, you would secure a large payout, and if they lose, you will get your $900 back in bonuses to use later on.

In-App Promos for bet365

When you are logged into your new account, bet365 is offering various promotions for new users to take advantage in addition to their new member offer. There are profit boosts for same game parlays on NBA, MLB and NHL games.

You could also pick a daily MLB lineup to win cash or bonus bets, or use the MLB instant payout promo, which gives you your winnings if the team you choose goes up by five runs at any point.

For the Thunder-Timberwolves game, you can get $10 back on a same game parlay if it loses.

How to Sign Up with bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Simply click here or on one of the other links on our page to start the registration process. You will be asked to enter personal information, like your name, age, address, etc. At this point, enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to secure your welcome offer.

Then you will have to make an initial deposit to your account with a secure payment method. This will cover your first wager with bet365.

Bonus bets you receive with either offer are valid for a week before expiring.