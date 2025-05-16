All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 25 18 .581 — Boston 22 23 .489 4…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 25 18 .581 — Boston 22 23 .489 4 Toronto 21 22 .488 4 Tampa Bay 20 23 .465 5 Baltimore 15 27 .357 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 29 15 .659 — Cleveland 25 18 .581 3½ Kansas City 25 20 .556 4½ Minnesota 24 20 .545 5 Chicago 14 30 .318 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 23 19 .548 — Texas 24 21 .533 ½ Houston 22 21 .512 1½ Athletics 22 22 .500 2 Los Angeles 17 25 .405 6

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 28 16 .636 — Philadelphia 25 18 .581 2½ Atlanta 22 22 .500 6 Washington 18 27 .400 10½ Miami 16 26 .381 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 25 19 .568 — St. Louis 24 20 .545 1 Milwaukee 21 23 .477 4 Cincinnati 21 24 .467 4½ Pittsburgh 15 29 .341 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 29 15 .659 — San Diego 27 15 .643 1 San Francisco 25 19 .568 4 Arizona 23 21 .523 6 Colorado 7 36 .163 21½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 4, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 3

Texas 1, Houston 0

L.A. Dodgers 19, Athletics 2

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Athletics at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Canning 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 3-2), 2:20 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 4-3) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 2-1) at Baltimore (Gibson 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-4) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Ortiz 2-4) at Cincinnati (Petty 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 3-3) at Texas (Mahle 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 2-2) at Kansas City (Lugo 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 2-3) at Boston (Giolito 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (López 3-2) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at San Diego (Pivetta 5-2), 8:40 p.m.

Athletics (Severino 1-4) at San Francisco (Roupp 2-3), 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Athletics at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Washington 2

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 1

L.A. Dodgers 19, Athletics 2

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Athletics at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Canning 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 3-2), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 2-1) at Baltimore (Gibson 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-4) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 1-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Ortiz 2-4) at Cincinnati (Petty 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 2-2) at Kansas City (Lugo 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 2-3) at Boston (Giolito 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (López 3-2) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 1-6) at Arizona (Gallen 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at San Diego (Pivetta 5-2), 8:40 p.m.

Athletics (Severino 1-4) at San Francisco (Roupp 2-3), 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Athletics at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.

