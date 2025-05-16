All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|25
|18
|.581
|—
|Boston
|22
|23
|.489
|4
|Toronto
|21
|22
|.488
|4
|Tampa Bay
|20
|23
|.465
|5
|Baltimore
|15
|27
|.357
|9½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|29
|15
|.659
|—
|Cleveland
|25
|18
|.581
|3½
|Kansas City
|25
|20
|.556
|4½
|Minnesota
|24
|20
|.545
|5
|Chicago
|14
|30
|.318
|15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|23
|19
|.548
|—
|Texas
|24
|21
|.533
|½
|Houston
|22
|21
|.512
|1½
|Athletics
|22
|22
|.500
|2
|Los Angeles
|17
|25
|.405
|6
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|28
|16
|.636
|—
|Philadelphia
|25
|18
|.581
|2½
|Atlanta
|22
|22
|.500
|6
|Washington
|18
|27
|.400
|10½
|Miami
|16
|26
|.381
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|25
|19
|.568
|—
|St. Louis
|24
|20
|.545
|1
|Milwaukee
|21
|23
|.477
|4
|Cincinnati
|21
|24
|.467
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|15
|29
|.341
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|29
|15
|.659
|—
|San Diego
|27
|15
|.643
|1
|San Francisco
|25
|19
|.568
|4
|Arizona
|23
|21
|.523
|6
|Colorado
|7
|36
|.163
|21½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 4, Baltimore 0
Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 3
Texas 1, Houston 0
L.A. Dodgers 19, Athletics 2
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Athletics at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Canning 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-1), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Burke 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 3-2), 2:20 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 4-3) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 2-1) at Baltimore (Gibson 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-4) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Ortiz 2-4) at Cincinnati (Petty 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 3-3) at Texas (Mahle 4-1), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 2-2) at Kansas City (Lugo 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Holmes 2-3) at Boston (Giolito 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (López 3-2) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at San Diego (Pivetta 5-2), 8:40 p.m.
Athletics (Severino 1-4) at San Francisco (Roupp 2-3), 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Texas, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Athletics at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Washington 2
Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 1
L.A. Dodgers 19, Athletics 2
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Athletics at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Canning 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-1), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Burke 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 3-2), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 2-1) at Baltimore (Gibson 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-4) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 1-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Ortiz 2-4) at Cincinnati (Petty 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 2-2) at Kansas City (Lugo 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Holmes 2-3) at Boston (Giolito 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (López 3-2) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 1-6) at Arizona (Gallen 3-5), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at San Diego (Pivetta 5-2), 8:40 p.m.
Athletics (Severino 1-4) at San Francisco (Roupp 2-3), 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Athletics at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.
