FanDuel Promo Code: Score $250 Bonus on NBA or NHL Playoffs Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The latest FanDuel promo code offer is raising the stakes on the playoffs. Win $250 in bonuses on the NBA or NHL playoffs this week. Start the registration process by clicking here .







Create a new account and start with a $5 bet on the NBA, NHL or any other available market. Players who pick a winner on that first bet will receive $250 in bonuses.

FanDuel Sportsbook should be a go-to option for players this week. Activate this offer and grab a massive odds boost for the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Register with this FanDuel promo code offer and bet $5 to get $250 in bonuses with a win. Click here to start signing up.

FanDuel Promo Code Offers 50-1 Odds Boost

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus If Your Bet Wins In-App Promos 30% NBA Profit Boost, 30% MLB Profit Boost, 50% Boost for Dinger Tuesdays, 30% SGP Profit Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 29, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Picking a winner will set up players with a 50-1 odds boost for any of the games this week. Create a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook and place a $5 bet. Anyone who picks a winner will receive $250 in bonuses.

We expect to see a lot of interest in Tuesday night’s playoff games. There are eight matchups in total between the NBA and NHL. New users on FanDuel Sportsbook will have no shortage of options.

There are three potential close-out games in the NBA. The Pacers, Knicks and Celtics can all clinch series wins on Tuesday night. As for the lone Western Conference game on Tuesday night, the Nuggets and Clippers are tied at two games apiece.

Getting Started With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

It’s important to note that players can activate this offer without entering a promo code. Set up a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook in a few simple steps:

Click here to start the registration process. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to start the registration process. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay or any other preferred payment method.

Bet $5 or more on the NBA, NHL or any other sport. Players who pick a winner will receive $250 in bonuses.

Use these bonus bets to make picks on any game throughout the week.

Other Ways to Bet This Week

FanDuel Sportsbook will set up each new player with a sign-up bonus, but don’t forget about the other in-app offers. Players can grab a 30% same game parlay profit boost on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport.

Additionally, there is a 50% profit boost for Dinger Tuesdays. This offer will provide a sizable boost for baseball fans. Pick a player to hit a home run on Tuesday night and apply this 50% boost.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.