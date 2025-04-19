FanDuel Promo Code: NBA Playoffs Begin with $250 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The NBA playoffs officially tip off on Saturday and this FanDuel promo code offer can raise the stakes on the games. New players can start with a $250 bonus on any matchup. Start signing up by clicking here .







New users who activate this offer can apply a 50-1 odds boost on any NBA team. Lock in a $5 bet to get $250 in bonuses with a win.

FanDuel Sportsbook will set up players with this sign-up bonus, but there are tons of additional ways to bet on the NBA playoffs. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Click here to redeem this FanDuel promo code offer and start with a $5 bet to get $250 in bonuses.

FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks 50-1 NBA Boost

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus If Your Bet Wins In-App Promos 50% NBA Profit Boost, MLB Profit Boost, 25% Parlay Profit Boost, Free $100,000 Daily Shuffle, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Get in on the action with this FanDuel promo in time for any of the NBA games this weekend. There are eight different matchups to choose from on Saturday and Sunday. Any $5 winning wager on the NBA will be enough to secure this $250 bonus.

It’s also worth noting that this promo applies to other sports this weekend. There are options in the NHL and MLB on FanDuel Sportsbook. This new promo will provide new users with multiple options.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Bypass the need for a promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information in the required fields.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Place a $5 bet on the NBA or any other game to get $250 in bonuses with a win.

NBA Saturday Betting Preview, Odds

The first weekend of the NBA playoffs is one of the best times of the year to be a basketball fan. New players can take advantage of this $250 bonus in time for any of the Game 1 matchups. There are tons of storylines in these games, including Luka Doncic’s playoff debut with the Lakers.

The Pistons will try and solve the Jalen Brunson playoff puzzle after his dominant run in 2024. The Knicks are the biggest favorite of the day, but don’t overlook Cade Cunningham and the Pistons. Sit back and enjoy a full weekend of NBA playoff action.

Check out the current FanDuel Sportsbook spreads for all four of Saturday’s NBA games (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Indiana Pacers (-5.5) vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Denver Nuggets (-2.5) vs. Los Angeles Clippers

New York Knicks (-7) vs. Detroit Pistons

Los Angeles Lakers (-4) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.