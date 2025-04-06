FanDuel Promo Code for NBA, MLB + College Basketball: Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start Sunday with a massive boost by activating the latest FanDuel promo code offer. Create an account and win $200 in bonuses on the NBA, MLB, college basketball, NHL or any other sport this weekend. Activate this offer by clicking here .







New users can set up an account and start with a $5 bet on any game. Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive $200 in bonuses. This promo equates to a 40-1 boost for any game.

This FanDuel Sportsbook promo puts the power in the hands of players. Unlock this boost in time for Sunday’s NBA or MLB games. New players can also apply this offer to Monday’s national championship game between Florida and Houston.

Activate this FanDuel promo code offer and turn a $5 winning bet into a $200 bonus. Click here to claim this offer.

FanDuel Promo Code: Use $5 Bet to Win $200 Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus If Your Bet Wins In-App Promos CBB Profit Boost, MLB Boost Pack, UConn-South Carolina Profit Boost, NBA SGP Boost, Free Contests, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 6, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a straightforward offer for new players on FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up with this promo and start with a $5 bet on any game. Players who choose a winner will receive $200 in bonuses.

This 40-1 boost applies to any team, even heavy favorites like the Boston Celtics. Existing users on FanDuel Sportsbook would need to risk $6,000 on Boston’s moneyline to win $200. New users can get $200 in bonuses with a $5 winning bet on the Celtics.

There are tons of different directions to go with this FanDuel promo. The important thing is that the power is in the hands of the players.

How to Unlock This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

It’s worth noting that players can activate this offer without entering a promo code. Follow the simple steps below to get in on the action:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Input basic identifying information to create a new account.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Input basic identifying information to create a new account. Using any of the secure and convenient payment methods, make a cash deposit of at least $5.

Finally, place a $5 bet on any game in any sport. Players who start with a winning wager will receive $200 in total bonuses.

Sunday Profit Boosts

After locking in this sign-up offer, check out the other promos available on FanDuel Sportsbook. There are Sunday profit boosts available on a wide range of markets. New users can secure a 30% profit boost for any of the 11 NBA games. There is also a 50% profit boost available for Red Sox-Cardinals on Sunday Night Baseball.

Not to mention, basketball fans can grab a 25% boost for Sunday’s national championship game between UConn and South Carolina. We also recommend keeping an eye out for different offers available on Monday’s national championship game. Florida and Houston will meet up after a wild Final Four on Saturday.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.