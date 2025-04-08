FanDuel Promo Code: Claim Upgraded $250 Bonus for Masters, NBA, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Claim the new FanDuel promo code offer to win bonus bets for the NBA, NHL, Masters and MLB. Register here to activate this welcome bonus and make your opening wager on any game.









Win your first $5 bet with this FanDuel promo code offer to score a $250 bonus. The value of this offer was just increased on Tuesday, making it the perfect time to get started on America’s most popular sportsbook app.

The odds of your first bet don’t matter. We recommend finding a likely outcome with shorter odds to have the best chance at winning the bonus. Then, you can split up your bonus for different basketball, baseball, hockey and golf bets throughout the week.

Sign up here with the current FanDuel promo code offer and begin with a $5 bet. If it wins, you’ll receive a $250 bonus.

Bet NBA, MLB with This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus If Your Bet Wins In-App Promos NBA Same-Game Parlay Boost, MLB 50% Profit Boost, Masters No-Sweat Bet, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Check out some of the NBA player totals for your first wager. For example, you can take Jalen Brunson or Jayson Tatum to score 15+ points on Tuesday night. The Knicks are 1.5-point favorites at home against the Celtics in the first matchup on ESPN.

And opt-in to the 25% same-game parlay boost for the game between the Lakers and Thunder. The Lakers are 15-point underdogs on the road against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and OKC.

FanDuel also has a 50% profit boost for MLB. Increase your winnings for a bet on any player to hit a home run on Tuesday night. Find odds for Juan Soto, Oneil Cruz, Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Mike Trout and more. A specific category is available for Ohtani, who has already hit four home runs this year. Another tab allows you to easily bet on props for Paul Skenes in his start against the Cardinals.

FanDuel Promo Code: Steps to Win $250 Bonus

New customers can complete these steps to start with the latest welcome offer on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up here to claim this FanDuel promo code offer. No code will be needed when following our links. Enter the basic information needed to verify your identity and age. Deposit $5 or more with PayPal, Venmo, online banking or another payment method. Place a $5 bet on the game of your choice.

A winning bet will result in a $250 bonus.

Masters No-Sweat Bet, Profit Boost

Get in your bets for the Masters Tournament begins on Thursday. FanDuel has multiple offers for golf, such as a no-sweat bet for 1st round leaders and a 30% profit boost.

Scottie Scheffler has the best odds to win the major at +400, followed by Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Aberg and Xander Schauffele. If you are new to betting on golf, FanDuel has a guide that explains the different ways you can bet on the tournament and how the odds work.

Sign up with the newest FanDuel promo code offer to get a $250 bonus after winning a $5 bet.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.