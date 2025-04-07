Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Use $300 Bonus or 10 $100 No Sweat Bets on Florida vs. Houston

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New users in most states will qualify for the no sweat bets. Each new player will receive 10 straight days with $100 no sweat bets. Players in select states can win $300 in bonuses with any $30 bet (AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV only).

Florida and Houston will meet in the national championship game on Monday night. Fanatics Sportsbook will have tons of different ways to bet on this game. Here is a closer look at the registration process.

Register with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo and start with 10 $100 no sweat bets or $300 in bonuses (AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV only). Click here to sign up.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers 2 Options for Florida-Houston

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV only) In-App Promos Profit Boosts, Rewards Surge, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This Fanatics Sportsbook promo is location specific for new players. The standard offer is for 10 days of $100 no sweat bets. Anyone who loses on a no sweat bet will be eligible for up to $100 back in bonuses.

On the flip side, players in select states can win $300 in bonuses. All it takes is a $30 bet on Florida-Houston or any other game to win the bonuses. This offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV.

Getting Started With This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

It won’t take long for players to sign up and access this offer. Here is a quick look at the sign-up process:

Click here to start signing up. There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer.

to start signing up. There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Answer the required information sections to set up a new account and make a cash deposit.

Place a $30 bet to win $300 in bonuses (AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV only) or start with 10 days of $100 no sweat bets.

Anyone who loses on a no sweat bet will receive up to $100 back in bonuses.

How to Bet on Florida vs. Houston

Fanatics Sportsbook will have a ton of options for college basketball fans on Florida vs. Houston. Start with a sign-up bonus before checking out the odds for the national championship game. Take a closer look at the current lines (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Florida Gators: -1 (-105) // -115 // Over 140.5 (-110)

-1 (-105) // -115 // Over 140.5 (-110) Houston Cougars: +1 (-115) // -105 // Under 140.5 (-110)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.