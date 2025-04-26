Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Unlocks $1,000 Bonus for NBA, NHL Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Most new users will qualify for 10 consecutive days of $100 no sweat bets. New players in select states can grab a guaranteed bonus. Bet $50 to win a $250 bonus in AZ, MI, NJ or PA. Place a $30 bet to secure a $300 bonus in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA or WV.

Fanatics Sportsbook is rolling out the red carpet for new players ahead of Friday night’s playoff games. Go all in on the NBA or NFL with these great offers.

Click here to redeem this Fanatics Sportsbook promo to qualify for 10 $100 no sweat bets. New users in select states will receive a $250 bonus (AZ, MI, NJ and PA) or a $300 bonus (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV).

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers Multiple Sign-Up Bonuses

There are three different promos on the table for players at Fanatics Sportsbook. Set up a new account and start reaping the rewards:

10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets (standard offer)

Bet $50, win $250 bonus (AZ, MI, NJ and PA)

Bet $30, win $300 bonus (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV)

Getting Started With Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Signing up and redeeming this offer is a no-brainer for players. Get in on the action with Fanatics Sportsbook by following these simple steps:

Fill out the required information sections with name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.

to start signing up. This will bypass the need for a promo code. Fill out the required information sections with name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.

At this point, players are ready to lock in a first bet for the $100 no sweat offer or the guaranteed bonuses.

NBA Playoffs Preview, Odds

There are four NBA games coming up on Saturday and more coming on Sunday. The weekend kicked off Friday with the Magic and Bucks climbing back into their respective series, while the Wolves took a 2-1 lead over the Lakers.

With two more pivotal Game 3 matchups and two Game 4s on the schedule, let’s take a closer look at the current Fanatics Sportsbook spreads (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Cavaliers (-5.5) vs. Heat

Thunder (-15) vs. Grizzlies

Nuggets (+6) vs. Clippers

Rockets (+3.5) vs. Warriors

