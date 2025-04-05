Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim $1,000 Bonus or $300 Offer for Final Four

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services College basketball fans can activate the current Fanatics Sportsbook promo for the Final Four this weekend. Depending on the location, players can start with 10 consecutive days of $100 no sweat bets or claim a $300 guaranteed bonus.







Sign up and create an account to qualify for 10 days of $100 no sweat bets. A loss on any no sweat bet will trigger a refund in bonuses. Anyone who registers in AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA or WV can turn a $30 bet into $300 in bonuses.

Fanatics Sportsbook is a premier option for college basketball fans. Take advantage of either offer in time for Florida vs. Auburn or Duke vs. Houston. Let’s dive deeper into the details of this promo.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Breaking Down Each Offer

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV only) In-App Promos Profit Boosts, Rewards Surge, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 5, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Fanatics Sportsbook is upping the stakes for players with these promos. First things first, players who sign up in AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV will be eligible for a no-brainer bonus. ANy $30 bet will be enough to secure the $300 bonus.

However, players in other states will have 10 straight days of promos. Place a $100 bet each day. A loss on that no sweat bet will trigger a refund of up to $100 in bonuses from Fanatics Sportsbook.

How to Secure This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Creating a new account is the only way to unlock these offers. Here is a full walkthrough of the registration process on Fanatics Sportsbook:

Final Four Betting Preview, Odds

This is the second time in NCAA Tournament history that all four No. 1 seeds advanced to the Final Four. Despite Cinderella’s absence, we are excited to see the best of the best go at it. Fanatics Sportsbook will have competitive odds and tons of different ways to get in on the action. Here are the current odds on the Final Four (lines are subject to change):

Auburn Tigers (+2.5) vs. Florida Gators

Duke Blue Devils (-5) vs. Houston Cougars

