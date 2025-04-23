DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 NBA Playoffs Bonus on Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The latest DraftKings promo code offer will offer new players a $200 instant bonus. Anyone who signs up with this promo can start with these bonus bets on the NBA playoffs, MLB or any other sport.







All it takes is a $5 bet on a game to win the $200 instant bonus. Players will receive eight $25 bonus bets to use on the NBA playoffs, MLB, NHL playoffs and a wide range of other sports.

DraftKings Sportsbook offers players a chance to hit the ground running. This instant bonus is a great starting point, but there are tons of other ways to get in on the action. Grab no sweat bets, profit boosts and other unique offers for the games.

Click here to redeem this DraftKings promo code offer and start with a $5 bet. This will unlock a $200 instant bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code: How to Activate This $200 Bonus

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos NBA Playoffs Profit Boosts, No Sweat NBA Playoffs Games, MLB No Sweat Home Run Bet, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 23, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Guarantees are few and far between in sports, but this DraftKings promo is the exception to the rule. Any $5 bet on the NBA or MLB will be enough to trigger this $200 bonus.

From there, new users can start flipping bonus bets on any game throughout the week. This is a great opportunity for players to test out the DraftKings Sportsbook. Don’t miss out on the chance to go big on the playoffs.

Getting Started With This DraftKings Promo Code

First off, it’s important to note that players can sign up without a promo code. Set up a new account by following these simple steps:

Click here to start signing up. This will send players to a sign-up landing page.

to start signing up. This will send players to a sign-up landing page. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.

Place a $5 bet on the NBA, MLB or any other sport to win $200 in bonuses.

Flip these bonus bets on any games (bonus bets are valid for up to one week after the original wager settles).

Other Ways to Bet on the NBA Playoffs

DraftKings Sportsbook has plenty of additional options on the NBA playoffs. There are no sweat bets available on NBA playoff games all week long. If that bet loses, players will be eligible for bonus bets back. Players can also secure a profit boost on the NBA every single day from now until the NBA Finals.

In addition to these NBA playoffs promos, players can grab MLB offers. Claim a no sweat bet on home run props every day. There is also a live boost pack for any MLB game.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.