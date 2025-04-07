DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for Florida-Houston Championship

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The national championship game between Florida and Houston tips off tonight and to celebrate the occasion the DraftKings promo code has an instant $150 bonus for new players. Whether betting college basketball's title showdown, NBA, NHL or MLB Monday, bet your initial $5 cash for a guaranteed instant bonus payout. No code is needed. Simply click below to get started up.







DraftKings Promo Code for National Championship Game

You’ll want to place this bet as early as possible since the DraftKings promo code will credit your account with the bonus immediately. That means if you bet on Florida-Auburn, you’ll get the six (6) $25 bonus bets by the time that game ends.

This will allow you to use one or more of those bets on another market of Florida-Auburn, save them for Houston-Duke or spread them across other markets for the next seven (7) days. Some of the possible qualifying bets you can place are on the game spread, either team’s moneyline, the game total, a player prop or game prop.

Plus, the added bonus to this bet is that your first wager doesn’t even have to win to collect the $150 bonus. Let’s say that you really want to bet on Auburn to beat Florida. Take your $5 and put that on Auburn’s moneyline. Then, even before the game’s outcome is known, you get the bonus bets.

You can also bet more than just the $5 minimum. For instance, we can use the same Auburn example as above, but this time you want to put $50 on Auburn to win. Regardless if you win or lose, DraftKings will send you the bonus. So a $50 bet on Auburn would get you a $115.00 cash payout plus you would still collect the $150 bonus, netting you $265.00 in earnings.

Other Bonuses for April 7

While the welcome offer will get you $150 in bonus bets, DraftKings always provides additional offers that you can find on the app. Here you can find a ton of parlay options and their No Sweat bets will return your stake in a bonus bet if your original wager is a loss.

The no-sweat bet for Houston and Florida will give back bonus bets if your SGP title game parlay loses.

With the no-sweat home run every day, bet MLB daily and get back bonus bets if your player to homer doesn’t get it done.

Place a make the cut bet on The Master and get a bonus bet matched instantly prior to the first round.

Claim a boosted SGP(x) wager on Monday NBA games and get a 100% profit boost for Yankees-Tigers 3+ leg SGPs.

Steps to Use the DraftKings Promo Code Offer

The sportsbook will require all of your personal information, plus the DraftKings promo code, to be applied once you start registration. The details needed will include:

Your full legal name

Birthdate

A mailing address

Current location certified by turning on the location settings of your phone

Banking and payment information that includes your debit card, credit card, online bank or another approved method

An initial deposit of $5+

Once the bonus bets have been credited to your account, you will have seven (7) days to use them. If after this time bonus bets are not used, they will expire and no longer be eligible with DraftKings.