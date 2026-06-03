Arizona Diamondbacks host the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers (39-22, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (32-28, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Wednesday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (39-22, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (32-28, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (5-2, 0.82 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (3-4, 5.16 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -193, Diamondbacks +160; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

Arizona has a 32-28 record overall and a 19-11 record in home games. The Diamondbacks are 9-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles has a 19-11 record in road games and a 39-22 record overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .263, the best team batting average in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ildemaro Vargas has a .290 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has nine doubles, two triples and seven home runs. Ketel Marte is 14 for 41 with three home runs and 14 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Ohtani leads the Dodgers with a .293 batting average, and has 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 40 walks and 33 RBIs. Andy Pages is 14 for 42 with three home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .280 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Santana: 60-Day IL (groin), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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