DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 NBA Playoffs Signup Bonus This Weekend

The latest DraftKings promo code offer will set the stage for players ahead of the NBA playoffs. New players can create an account and start with a $200 instant bonus. Start signing up by clicking here .







Set up a new user profile and place a $5 bet on Knicks vs. Pistons or any other NBA game this weekend. This will trigger a $200 bonus no matter what happens in the selected game.

The NBA playoffs are officially underway and new users can go big on the games with DraftKings Sportsbook. It only takes a few minutes to sign up and start reaping the rewards with this promo.

Click here to unlock this DraftKings promo code offer and use a $5 bet on the NBA to win $200 in bonuses instantly.

DraftKings Promo Code: $200 NBA Playoffs Bonus

There is no need to sweat out a first bet on DraftKings Sportsbook. Players can start with a $5 bet on the NBA or any other sport. This is all it takes to win $200 in bonuses instantly.

From there, new users will receive eight $25 bonus bets. Think of this promo as an opportunity to test out the DraftKings Sportsbook app. With the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs and MLB in action this weekend, it’s the perfect time to unlock this offer.

Getting Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

New players can bypass the need for a promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. New users can follow these simple steps to get in on the action with DraftKings Sportsbook:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Answer the required information sections using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, etc.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, etc.

Start with a $5 bet on the NBA or any other available market to win $200 in bonuses instantly.

Saturday Night NBA Playoff Odds

The two Saturday night games feature the biggest stars in the sport. LeBron James and Luka Doncic will play their first playoff game as teammates. Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves are looking to spoil the party. But before that game, Cade Cunningham will make his playoff debut for the Detroit Pistons. They will face off against the Knicks and one of the best playoff performers in the NBA in Jalen Brunson.

Check out the current DraftKings Sportsbook spreads for these Saturday night matchups (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

New York Knicks (-7) vs. Detroit Pistons

Los Angeles Lakers (-4) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

