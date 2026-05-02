Athletic Bilbao players wear shirts with last names of their mothers in Spanish league game

MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao’s players wore shirts bearing the last names of their mothers during its Spanish league game…

MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao’s players wore shirts bearing the last names of their mothers during its Spanish league game on Saturday as a celebration of Mother’s Day in Spain.

The game came one day ahead of the Spanish Mother’s Day, which is on the first Sunday of May.

Athletic fought back for a 4-2 win at Alaves with Nico Williams scoring twice. The winger, who usually has “Williams Jr” on his shirt, instead had “Arthuer Jr” written on the back.

In Spain, women who marry keep their last names, and children receive the last names of both parents.

The night also marked a milestone for Athletic coach Ernesto Valverde, who extended his record to 500 games in charge of the Basque Country club.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.