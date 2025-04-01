DraftKings Promo Code: Claim Newest $150 Signup Bonus on MLB, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services It only takes a few minutes to sign up with this DraftKings promo code offer and start winning bonuses. Create a new account and start with a $5 bet on the NBA or MLB to win $150 in bonuses instantly. Click here to automatically activate this offer.







New users who take advantage of this offer will qualify for a $150 instant bonus. Set up a new user profile and start with a $5 bet on the NBA, MLB, NHL or any other sport to win the bonuses.

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for players this week. In addition to this $150 bonus, players can also grab no sweat bets, odds boosts and other unique offer. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Click here to redeem this DraftKings promo code offer and use a $5 bet on any game to win $150 in bonuses instantly.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $150 Instant Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through These Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus In-App Promos College Basketball No Sweat Promo, NBA Boost, No-Sweat Home Run, Dynasty Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It’s not often that bettors can lock up a guaranteed winner, but that is the case with this DraftKings promo. Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on the NBA or MLB to win $150 in bonuses.

Players who take advantage of this offer will receive $150 in bonuses instantly. Start flipping these $25 bonus bets on the NBA, MLB, NHL or any other game this week. This is a flexible offer that puts the power in the hands of the players on DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Skip the promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. Here is a full walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here to activate this offer. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to activate this offer. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Answer the required information sections with name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card or any other available payment method.

Lock in a $5 bet on any game to win $150 in bonuses instantly. New users will receive six $25 bonus bets.

Flip these bonus bets on the NBA, MLB, NHL, tennis, golf or any other available market.

No Sweat Bets for NBA and MLB

There are no sweat bets available for players on the NBA and MLB this week. Opt into these offers and place a bet on the NBA or MLB. Players who lose on that bet will be eligible for bonus bets back.

There are also parlay profit boosts, NHL same game parlay boosts, an Alexander Ovechkin profit boost and more. DraftKings Sportsbook is raising the bar for players with these offers.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.