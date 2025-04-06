Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get 10 Profit Boosts for NBA, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Double your winnings with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Sign up here to make your first bet on any NBA or MLB game. Then, take advantage of daily odds boosts and other bonuses on the app.









Register with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code and start with a $1 bet. No matter the outcome, you’ll receive (10) 100% profit boosts to use toward bets up to $25.

Begin with a bet on any of the NBA matchups on Sunday night. Matchups like Phillies-Dodgers,” and Cubs-Padres lead the way. In basketball, the regular season is wrapping up, with some teams playing for much more than others.

Sign up here with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Get 10 profit boosts by placing a $1 bet on any game.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for NBA Thursday

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, $500,000 Parlay Madness, 30% Golf Profit Boost, Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 6, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The profit boosts from this welcome offer can be applied to any parlay, spread, prop, moneyline or total. In addition, Caesars adds new odds boosts every day for select markets. These are just some of the options available for NBA action on Thursday:

Magic, Bucks and Timberwolves each cover -11.5 spread (+475)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Edwards each over 29.5 points (+325)

Ja Morant over 24.5 points and over 7.5 assists (+325)

Julius Randle over 19.5 points and over 5.5 assists (+360)

LeBron James and Stephen Curry each over 24.5 points (+250)

Luka Doncic over 29.5 points and over 9.5 assists (+500)

There are multiple FAQs on the app that explains profit boosts and how the odds work. Customers can also learn how to redeem other perks through Caesars Rewards, including betting bonuses and discounts for traveling.

Steps for Using Our Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Increase your winnings throughout the week for bets on basketball, baseball, hockey, golf and more sports. New customers in eligible states can complete these easy steps to use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

Register here to apply our code WTOPDYW. Enter the basic account information required to verify your identity, such as your date of birth and email address. Make a deposit with online banking, a debit card, PayPal or another payment method. Place a $1 bet.

The outcome doesn’t matter, so the 10 profit boosts are guaranteed. Each boost can increase your winnings by up to $2,500.

Parlay Madness: $250K Worth of Prizes

Caesars Sportsbook has a special offer for the college basketball matchups on Saturday. Place a parlay with odds of +6400 or longer for a chance to win a share of the prize pool. There are $100,000 in bonus bets up for grabs on Saturday, with another $150K available for the title game on Monday.

Florida is a 2.5-point favorite over Auburn in the first game at the Alamodome. And Duke is a 4.5-point favorite over Houston. The Blue Devils head into San Antonio with the best odds to win the championship.

Register with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to get (10) 100% profit boosts for NBA, NHL, MLB and college basketball games.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.