BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Win $150 Final Four Bonus for Aub-Fla, Hou-Duke

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 in time for the Final Four matchups on Saturday. New users can secure a $150 bonus in select states or start with a $1,500 first bet. Begin the registration process by clicking here .







New players can start with a $10 bet in CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV. Anyone who picks a winner will receive $150 in bonuses. All new users in other states will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Sportsbook will set the stage for Auburn vs. Florida and Duke vs. Houston. Grab a sign-up bonus before checking out the other in-app offers for the Final Four. Here is a closer look at the details of this offer.

Redeem BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 and grab a $150 bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV only) or claim a $1,500 first bet. Click here to start the sign-up process.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Win $150 Bonus or $1.5K First Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Odds Boosts, $250,000 March Matchups Pick ‘Em, March Matchups Odds Boost Toke Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 5, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are two offers on the table for new players on BetMGM Sportsbook. Remember, new users who sign up in most states will receive the $1,500 first bet. A loss on that initial wager will trigger a refund of up to $1,500 in bonuses.

However, players who sign up in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will receive a 15-1 boost. Bet $10 on any team to get $150 in bonuses with a win.

How to Redeem BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Start the registration process on BetMGM Sportsbook by clicking here . Make sure to input bonus code WTOP1500 to qualify for either offer.

Set up a new account by providing basic identifying information and making an initial cash deposit. At this point, players are ready to start with the 15-1 boost or a $1,500 first bet.

It’s important to note that this offer applies to more than just the Final Four. Players can use the boost or the $1,500 first bet on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other available market on BetMGM Sportsbook.

Final Four Betting Preview, Odds

This Final Four features the top four teams in KenPom and Duke vs. Houston will have the top-ranked offense against the top-ranked defense. Cooper Flagg is the head of the snake for this Freshman-led Duke roster, while upperclassmen like LJ Cryer and Emanuel Sharp spearhead Houston.

Florida and Auburn can score in bunches and there is a level of familiarity between these two SEC schools. Auburn lost at home to Florida earlier this year. Walter Clayton Jr. led the way in that game with 19 points and nine assists.

Take a look at the current BetMGM Sportsbook spreads for these Final Four games (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Auburn (+2.5) vs. Florida

Duke (-4.5) vs. Houston

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.