BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Get $150 Weekend Bonus for NBA, MLB, Masters

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Apply our BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to claim the best welcome offer in your state. Sign up here to win bonus bets for a busy weekend in sports or start with a large wager.









Bet $10 after signing up with our BetMGM bonus code in CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV. A winning bet will trigger a $150 bonus. New customers in all other states can wager up to $1,500 and get a bonus refund after a loss.

The NBA season is wrapping up. We have a full slate of games on Friday night, with some teams playing for much more than others. Browse through odds for the Bucks vs. Pistons, Cavaliers vs. Knicks, Grizzlies vs. Nuggets, Thunder vs. Jazz, Warriors vs. Trail Blazers and Rockets vs. Lakers.

Sign up here to use our BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Win a $10 bet in select states to score a $150 bonus or bet up to $1,500.

BetMGM Bonus Code for NBA, Masters

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Odds Boosts Tokens, NBA Free-to-Play Game, Masters Odds Boosts, NBA “Second Chance” Field Goal, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 11, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

BetMGM has several other promotions for the NBA, including a “Second Chance” offer for a first field goal. If your bet loses, you’ll get cash back if your player happens to score the second basket of the game. Use an odds boost token and play in the Fast Break free-to-play game to win a bonus each day.

Justin Rose had the best opening round at the Masters, but Scottie Scheffler is still in contention. Find an odds boost token on BetMGM for the first major of the year and increase your winnings.

How to Use Our BetMGM Bonus Code

New customers can complete these steps to get started on the “King of Sportsbooks.”

Click here to use our BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK1500. Enter your full name, email address, date of birth and phone number to verify your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, such as online banking or a debit card. Place a $10 bet or wager up to $1,500.

A winning $10 bet in CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV will result in a $150 bonus. And a loss of $50 or more in other states will trigger five bonus bets as a refund. Each one will be 20% of your original wager, so it can be used for several games over the weekend.

Stream MLB Games, Find UFC 314 Promos

There is an MLB.TV Game of the Day on BetMGM, making it easy to live bet during the action. New series start on Friday, such as the Pirates vs. Reds, Giants vs. Yankees, Phillies vs. Cardinals and Cubs vs. Dodgers. Bet on Shohei Ohtani to record a home run, a stolen base or several RBIs.

We expect BetMGM to release a special promo for UFC 314 on Saturday. The event is headlined by Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett and Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes.

Register through our links to use BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Win a $10 bet in certain states to snag a $150 bonus or unlock a $1.5K first bet.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.