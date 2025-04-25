BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Score $150 Bonus for NBA, NHL or NFL Draft

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players who redeem BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 will be set up for the NBA, NHL or NFL draft on Friday night. New users who grab this promo can get a $150 bonus in select states or a sizable first bet. Click here to start signing up.







Start with a $10 bet in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia. Anyone who picks a winner will receive $150 in bonuses. Players who register in other states will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet offer.

Sports fans can go big on the NBA or NHL playoff action. Additionally, it is the first night of the NFL draft and BetMGM Sportsbook has plenty of options for the big night.

Click here to unlock BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 and claim a $150 bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV) or a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Getting Started

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos NBA Playoffs Odds Boost, Parlay Boost Token, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

First off, let’s take a complete look at the sign-up process on BetMGM Sportsbook. Follow the step-by-step guide below to qualify for either offer:

Click here to redeem this promo. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP150.

to redeem this promo. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP150. After reaching a sign-up landing page, fill out the required fields to set up a new account.

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, etc.

Place a $10 bet to get $150 in bonuses with a win (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV) or lock in a $1,500 first bet.

Claim $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet

Setting up a new account is the only way to claim these offers. New users in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can secure a 15-1 odds boost. Any $10 bet that wins will be enough to cash in on this $150 bonus.

On the other hand, new users in other states will have the chance to go big with a $1,500 first bet. BetMGM Sportsbook will back up any losses on that initial wager with up to $1,500 in bonus bets. In other words, this promo serves as a backstop for players who lose on that first bet.

NBA Playoffs, MLB Offers for April 25

While the $150 bonus and $1,500 bet offers are certainly the highlight for new players at sign up, it’s worth noting the BetMGM app has a variety of other options worth checking out.

With the Second Chance NBA Playoffs promotion, lock in cash back if your first field goal scorer wager scores second. So, say you back Kristaps Porzingis to score first in Celtics-Magic but he drops the second field, you’ll get cash wager back.

Be sure to check out separate odds boost tokens for enhanced payouts on NBA Playoffs and NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs action as well as a home run boost token for MLB games. So, say you want to target Cubs-Phillies, you can back players like Kyle Tucker or Bryce Harper to go yard with stronger returns.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.