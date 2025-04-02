Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Wednesday’s slate of MLB and NBA action is already underway. If you sign up here with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500, you’ll activate one of two new user offers.







Prospective bettors can turn a $10 bet in CO, MI, NJ, PA, or WV into a $150 bonus with a winning wager. Players in other states who sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 will activate a $1,500 first-bet offer.

Given the time of year, it’s safe to say that some of tonight’s NBA games could have legitimate playoff ramifications. The New York Knicks will be in Cleveland taking on the Cavaliers, while the Celtics host the Heat. Elsewhere, the Nuggets, Thunder, Pelicans, and Clippers will also be in action. Wednesday’s MLB docket has must-see matchups like Red Sox vs. Orioles, Diamondbacks vs. Yankees, and Braves vs. Dodgers.

Click here and use BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to bet $10, get $150 in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV or unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer in other states.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Bet $10, Get $150 NBA, MLB Wednesday Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

First Bet Up to $1,500 In-App Promos Odds Boosts, NBA Odds Boost Token, Second Chance NHL Goalscorer Promo Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

One really important thing to note prior to signing up is that BetMGM’s new user offers vary by state. If you are in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you’ll activate a bet $10, get $150 bonus offer. Meanwhile, players in other states will unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer for any matchup.

You can choose to throw down $10 on the Nuggets to beat the Spurs, the Yankees to cover the spread against the Diamondbacks, or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to score 30+ points. If your bet in select states wins, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets. Wagering up to $1,500 in other states will either earn you a cash profit with a win or a second chance in bonus bets with a loss.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Signing up for a BetMGM account is as simple as it gets. Complete the steps below to unlock a $150 bonus or $1,500 first-bet offer:

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500.

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Register for an account by filling out the personal information fields with your full legal name, phone number, residential address, date of birth, and email address.

Confirm you’re in a state with BetMGM.

Deposit $10 or more into your account.

Head to any MLB or NBA matchup.

Wager $10+ for the $150 bonus in select states or up to $1,500 with the first-bet offer.

Winning your first $10+ bet in CO, MI, NJ, PA, or WV will earn you $150 in bonus bets. If you sign up in another state and lose your first bet, you’ll get back up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

Featured Parlays and SGPs

BetMGM has a plethora of featured parlays and same-game parlays available for Wednesday’s games. Here are a few of the top options:

Kings to win, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan each to score 20+ points, and Domantas Sabonis to record 15+ rebounds (+380)

Rockets to win, Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun each to score 20+ points, and Amen Thompson to score 15+ points (+450)

Red Sox to win, Alex Bregman, Rafael Devers, and Triston Casas each to record over 0.5 hits (+625)

Pacers to cover -14.5, Tyrese Haliburton to score 20+ points and record 10+ assists (+625)

Knicks to win, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridgers, and OG Anunoby each to score 20+ points (+1000)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.