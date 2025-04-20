Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus of NBA Playoffs, NHL, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New users who take advantage of this promo can bet $5 on the NBA to get $150 in bonuses. On the flip side, new users can opt for a $1,000 safety net bet instead.

Bet365 Sportsbook is one of the top options for basketball fans during the playoffs. Grab a sign-up bonus before checking out the bet boosts and other unique offers available for the games.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NBA Playoffs Sunday

The heavy hitters will take the floor on Sunday in the NBA. The Thunder and Celtics are the two favorites to make the NBA Finals. They will play the Grizzlies and Magic in the Sunday afternoon slate.

Remember, new users can keep things simple with a $5 bet on the games. This will trigger a $150 bonus no matter what happens in the selected game.

Anyone who wants to raise the stakes on a game can do so with the $1,000 safety net bet. A loss on that initial wager will trigger a refund of up to $1,000 in bonuses.

Claiming Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NBA Playoffs

It won’t take long for new users to get in on the action with bet365 Sportsbook. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to start signing up. New users will need to input bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for either offer.

to start signing up. New users will need to input bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for either offer. Answer the required information sections and make a cash deposit using any of the secure payment methods.

Place a $5 bet to win $150 in bonuses or opt for the $1,000 safety net bet instead.

A loss on the safety net bet will result in up to $1,000 back in bonuses for new users.

Sunday NBA Bet Boosts

There are four different NBA games to choose from on Sunday. Bet365 Sportsbook will have bet boosts available on all the games. Boost the odds on some of the biggest stars in the sport with these offers:

Thunder, Celtics, Cavaliers and Warriors all to win the first quarter (+434)

Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Stephen Curry each to score 25+ points (+1261)

Paolo Banchero, Bam Adebayo and Alperen Sengun each to record a double double (+833)

Desmond Bane, Jaylen Brown, Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler each to record 20+ points (+880)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.