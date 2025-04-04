Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Land $1K Offer or $150 Bonus for NCAAM or NBA

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports fans will have options this weekend with bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Anyone who redeems this offer can choose between two great bonuses for the NBA, college basketball, MLB or any other sport. Register here to unlock this unique offer.







First-time depositors will be able to choose between a no-brainer bonus or a massive first bet. Place a $5 bet on any game to secure the $150 guaranteed bonus. On the other hand, players can opt for the $1,000 safety net bet.

There are two different ways to play this bet365 promo. New users can get off to a fast start with either bonus before checking out the other in-app offers. There are bet boosts, early payout specials and unique options available this weekend.

Click here to redeem bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and start with a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet instead.

Redeeming Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus

$1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NBA Early Payout Promo, MLB Early Payout Promo, Bet Boosts Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Before we dive into the different games coming up this weekend, let’s take a closer look at how to sign up with bet365 Sportsbook. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click here and input bonus code WTOP365 to unlock this offer.

and input bonus code WTOP365 to unlock this offer. Set up a new account by providing basic identifying information in the required fields.

Deposit cash using any of the preferred payment methods.

Place a $5 bet on any game to win $150 in bonuses or opt for the $1,000 safety net.

A loss on the safety net bet will result in up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

Choose $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet

Players will have distinct options with this offer. Set up a new user profile and decide which bonus works best. Anyone who wants to keep things simple can win $150 in bonuses with any $5 bet.

However, intrepid players can go bigger with the safety net bet. Lock in a cash wager on any game on bet365 Sportsbook. A loss on that first bet will trigger a refund of up to $1,000 in total bonuses. That is where the safety net comes into play.

Bet365 Sportsbook’s NBA Bet Boosts

Bet365 Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to daily bet boosts. Choose from any of the Friday night NBA bet boosts in the app. Here is a look at a few of the most popular options available:

Pistons, Thunder, Bulls and Clippers all to win (+204)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic each to record a double double (+1533)

Jalen Duren, Jarrett Allen, Chet Holmgren and Rui Hachimura each to score 15+ points (+2167)

Pascal Siakam, Donovan Mitchell and Kawhi Leonard each to score 25+ points (+1134)

Domantas Sabonis, Tyrese Haliburton, Darius Garland and James Harden each to record 7+ assists (+483)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.