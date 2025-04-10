Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Masters, MLB, NBA Bonus

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Bet365 has two separate offers you can grab for any of the sporting events kicking off today including The Masters, NBA and MLB. To claim one of the welcome offers, register using the Bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and make your first cash wager on one of the numerous matchups this Thursday.







Once signed up, get your choice of a $150 bonus bet that will be guaranteed after you make a $5 wager or use a $1,000 first bet safety net to repay the stake you lose if your first bet settles as a loss.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for Masters, MLB, NBA

With so much action taking place today, we can break down each major market and give you options on how to use both of the Bet365 bonus code offers. Then, make your decision on which offer to apply that makes the most sense for your first bet.

As the Master’s tees off first, we can start with that as an example for the $1,000 first bet offer. You can use your qualifying wager on things like “player to win the tournament”, a player to finish top 5, 10 or 20, a golfer to “make the cut” or numerous other betting options. So, to make this explanation simple, let’s say that you really believe Jon Rahm will finish in the top 5 and you place a $500 wager on the odds (+300 currently). If Rahm does end up finishing top 5, you would win $2,000 in cash. If he fails to finish top 5, Bet365 would send you $500 in bonus bets.

Your other option is a $150 bonus bet. This is easy, because no matter the bet you make, you win the bonus. So if you make a $5 bet on say the Royals to beat the Twins or the Knicks to beat the Pistons, regardless of the outcome you would get credited with the bonus.

Betting more than the $5 minimum is also an option. For example, if you want to bet $100 and parlay the Brewers and Bucks together, for instance, that would qualify. Then, if you happen to lose that bet you still get the $150 bonus, which would net you $50 on that wager even with a loss, thus illustrating the value of using the bet365 new user promo today.

The Masters Bet Boosts

Along with the welcome offer, find yourself other ways to keep cashing out with Bet365. They have a bunch of bet enhancements for The Masters plus promotions for the MLB and NBA as well. Here are some of the ones to look out for today:

Super Boost: Rory McIlroy 1st round top 20 finish (was -150, boosted to +100)

All to finish tournament Top 10: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Bryson Dechambeau (was +550, boosted to +616)

1st Round top 10 finish: Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth (was +1140, boosted to +1302)

MLB Early Payout: Win your bet instantly if the team you chose goes up by 5+ runs in any inning

NBA Early Payout: Get paid out on your wager if the team you picked to win the game goes up by 20 or more points at any point

Start Your Account with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Find some of the necessary information needed to lock in your account below. Your personal information, plus the Bet365 bonus code, will be required to claim one of the two welcome offers available: