Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for MLB, NBA Play-In Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use our bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to pick a welcome offer for the week. Sign up here to secure bonus bets or place a large wager on an MLB game. Customers also have access to daily odds boosts for NBA games, starting with the play-in tournament on Tuesday.









Register with our bet365 bonus code and place a $5 bet to redeem a $150 bonus. You can choose to pass on this offer to unlock a $1K first-bet safety net. A loss will result in a bonus refund, so you’ll get a second chance.

The guaranteed bonus has been the most popular option for new users. The outcome of your initial bet doesn’t matter, so try betting on an early outcome in an MLB game to receive the bonus as soon as possible. And the safety net is available for those who would rather make a hefty bet on a certain matchup.

Sign up here to apply our bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Get a $150 bonus after a $5 bet or activate a $1K safety net.

MLB Games for Our Bet365 Bonus Code

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus

$1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos 30% SGP Boost for MLB, Early Payout Offer, Daily Odds Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 14, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Make your first bet on Paul Skenes’ start on Monday night. He’ll try to bounce back after giving up five earned runs in his last appearance. You can bet on his total strikeouts, inning pitched and earned runs.

Other matchups include the Giants vs. Phillies, Red Sox vs. Rays, Royals vs. Yankees, Braves vs. Blue Jays, Astros vs. Cardinals, Cubs vs. Padres and Rockies vs. Dodgers. There is a 30% SGP boost and an early payout bonus on the app.

Bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $150 Bonus or $1K Safety Net

It’s a rare opportunity to pick a welcome offer on an online sportsbook. New customers in eligible states can complete these steps to grab a bonus for the week or place an aggressive wager.

Register here to apply our bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Enter your full name, email address, date of birth and other account info to confirm your identity. Make a deposit of $10 or more with online banking, PayPal or another accepted payment method. Place a $5 bet to score a $150 bonus or activate a $1K safety net.

The outcome of your first $5 bet doesn’t matter when choosing the guaranteed bonus, but a loss with the safety net will trigger a bonus refund.

SGP Boosts for NBA Tuesday

All NBA games have odds boosts. These are some of the boosts available for the two play-in matchups on Tuesday night:

Trae Young records 30+ points, 10+ assists and 4+ threes made (+500)

Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Young each score 25+ points (+275)

Magic win, Banchero scores 3-+ points and Wendell Carter Jr. records a double-double (+600)

Warriors win, Stephen Curry makes 5+ threes, and Jimmy Butler records a double-double (+500)

Ja Morant and Curry each record 25+ points and 7+ assists (+750)

Butler records 20+ points, 7+ assists and 7+ rebounds (+500)

Create an account through our links to use bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Snag a $150 bonus following a $5 bet or unlock a $1K first-bet safety net.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.