Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $5 to Win $150 Bonus on UFC 314, MLB

Saturday night is packed with options and bet365 bonus code WTOP365 can help players raise the stakes. New users can secure a sign-up bonus to use on UFC 314 or any MLB game.







New players can place a $5 bet on any event to win $150 in bonuses no matter what. On the other hand, new users can go bigger with a $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Sportsbook will start each new player with the $150 bonus or the $1,000 safety net bet. We also recommend checking out the daily bet boosts on UFC 314. There are a ton of different ways to bet on the featherweight championship bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: How to Register

It’s important to highlight the fact that this offer is only available for first-time depositors. Set up a new account in a few simple steps:

to start signing up. Make sure to apply bonus code WTOP365. After reaching a registration landing page, provide basic identifying information to create a new account.

Using any of the secure payment methods, make a cash deposit.

Choose between the $150 bonus or $1,000 safety net bet.

All new players in eligible states will be eligible for either sign-up bonus. This is a unique offer because it comes with a choice right off the bat.

Claim $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet

Each option brings something unique to the table. For starters, the $150 bonus is a guaranteed winner. Start with a $5 bet on UFC 314, MLB or any other sport. This will trigger the bonus no matter what happens in the selected game.

Players who are looking for a bigger payday can check out the safety net bet. Place a cash wager on any game. Anyone who wins will receive straight cash winnings. But if that bet loses, bet365 Sportsbook will send players up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

UFC 314 Bet Boosts on Bet365 Sportsbook

Bet365 Sportsbook has daily bet boosts on the biggest events. There are a number of options for MLB and golf fans on Saturday, but let’s take a closer look at the UFC 314 boosts. Here is a look at a few of the most popular picks:

Yair Rodriguez, Michael Chandler and Alexander Volkanovski all to win (+608)

Chase Hooper, Dan Ige and Jean Silva all to win (+391)

Jean Silva and Diego Lopez each to win by KO, TKO or DQ (+1000)

Yair Rodriguez and Paddy Pimblett each to win by KO, TKO or DQ (+1587)

