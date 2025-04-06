Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $5, Get $150 MLB, NBA Sunday Promo

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Prospective bettors can turn a $5 wager on any NBA or MLB game today into a $150 guaranteed bonus with bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Players can instead choose a first-bet safety net and receive a bonus bet refund of up to $1,000 if their first wager settles as a loss.

An 11-game slate of NBA matchups includes potential playoff previews like Lakers vs. Thunder and Rockets vs. Warriors. Plus, there are showdowns between playoff-bound teams from opposite conferences like Kings vs. Cavaliers, Suns vs. Knicks, and Pacers vs. Nuggets. Baseball fans have 16 games to choose from, including Dodgers vs. Phillies, Yankees vs. Pirates, and a double-header between the Cardinals and Red Sox.

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to unlock your choice of a bet $5, get $150 promo or a $1,000 first-bet safety net for any of Sunday’s MLB or NBA games.

While virtually every legal online sportsbook offers new players a single promo, bet365 gives new users the choice of two promos. If you’re risk averse or simply like the idea of a guaranteed bonus, it’s worth considering the bet $5, get $150 bonus offer. The other choice is a $1,000 first-bet safety net, which will back your bet of up to $1,000 with bonus bets. A loss would trigger a bonus bet refund, while a win would earn you back your wager along with cash winnings.

You’ll get to choose from a sizable list of player props and game markets when placing your first bet with either promo. That means you could bet on the Suns to beat the Knicks, the Braves to cover the spread against the Marlins, Shohei Ohtani to hit a home run, Bryce Harper to record 2+ total bases, or the Blue Jays and Mets to go over the total runs line. You’ll either get a guaranteed bonus, a cash profit, or a bonus bet refund depending on the outcome of your preferred promo.

How to Sign Up with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Bet365 has made signing up for an account really simple. If you want to get a $150 bonus or $1,000 first-bet safety net, complete the steps below:

Sign up here with bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

with bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Input your full legal name, residential address, birthdate, and phone number.

Provide an email address and create a password for your account.

Confirm you’re in a state with bet365.

Add at least $10 via online banking, PayPal, or another method.

Head to the NBA or MLB game of your choice.

Wager $5+ for a $150 bonus or up to $1,000 with the first-bet safety net.

If you choose the bet and get promo, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets no matter what. Selecting the first-bet safety net will earn you cash winnings with a win or a second chance in bonus bets with a loss.

Early Payout Promos

In the promos section of the bet365 app, you’ll find additional offers to all new and existing players. This includes a pair of early payout promos for the NBA and MLB. With these offers, you’ll walk away with an early payout of your pre-live moneyline bet if your NBA or MLB team takes a lead of 20+ points or 5+ runs, respectively, in their game. Your team could blow that lead and even lose the game, but the large lead would trigger an early moneyline win.

