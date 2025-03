Wednesday, Mar. 5 EAST George Washington 65, Loyola Chicago 44 SOUTH Tennessee 77, Texas A&M 37 FAR WEST UCF 81,…

Wednesday, Mar. 5

EAST

George Washington 65, Loyola Chicago 44

SOUTH

Tennessee 77, Texas A&M 37

FAR WEST

UCF 81, BYU 69

