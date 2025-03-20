Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Make March Madness Picks With $1,000 Deposit Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Daily fantasy players have the chance to stock up on bonuses with Underdog promo code WTOP. Create an account and start with a 50% first deposit match. Click here to activate this sign-up offer.







Set up a new account and start with a cash deposit. Players will be eligible for up to $1,000 in total bonuses with this 50% first deposit match. From there, use this bonus cash to make picks on March Madness or any other available market.

Underdog Sports is raising the bar for players during the NCAA Tournament. This sign-up bonus is the perfect head start on the weekend. College basketball fans will have no shortage of options available.

Click here to sign up with Underdog promo code WTOP and qualify for this 50% deposit match. New users can score up to $1,000 in bonuses with this offer.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Activate 50% Deposit Match

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Deposit Match In-App Promos Gimme Pick, Entry Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On March 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a straightforward opportunity that puts the power in the hands of players. Set up a new account and make a cash deposit. Players will receive a 50% match on any deposit up to $2,000.

For example, someone who makes an initial deposit of $500 will receive $250 back in bonuses. All new players will have bonus cash to use on the NCAA Tournament.

Again, we expect to see a lot of interest in March Madness this weekend, but Underdog Sports has a wide range of markets. The NBA and NHL seasons are in full swing. Not to mention, MLB Opening Day is right around the corner as well.

Potential First Round Upsets?

Early upsets are one of the best parts of the NCAA Tournament. That unpredictability is why this is one of the most highly-anticipated sports weekends of the year. But figuring out which teams will break through isn’t always easy.

The 12-seeds are always a trendy upset pick in the first round. McNeese will face off against Clemson while UC San Diego will tilt with Michigan on Thursday. Yale is a 13-seed, but don’t overlook these Ivy Leaguers. The Bulldogs took out Auburn as a 13-seed last year.

How to Register With Underdog Promo Code WTOP

It only takes a few minutes to sign up and start locking in bonuses with Underdog Sports. For a full breakdown of the registration process, refer to the walkthrough below: