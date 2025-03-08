Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for NBA, NCAAB Picks

Daily fantasy players will have a leg up with Underdog promo code WTOP. New users who sign up with this offer can secure up to $1,000 in total bonuses. Start the registration process by clicking here.
Anyone who activates this promo will be eligible for a 50% deposit match. Players can secure $1,000 in bonuses by making a $2,000 deposit. With that said, any first deposit will trigger the 50% match.
It’s a great weekend to take advantage of this Underdog promo. New users who secure these bonuses will have options in the NBA, college basketball, UFC 313, NHL, golf, tennis and more. Don’t miss out on the chance to claim this bonus and hit the ground running.
Click here to register with Underdog promo code WTOP and claim up to $1,000 in bonuses with this 50% deposit match.
Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 in Deposit Bonuses
|Underdog Promo Code
|WTOP
|New User Offer
|$1,000 Deposit Match
|In-App Promos
|Gimme Pick, Profit Boosts, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ and Present in Participating States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|March 8, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
This Underdog promo will set up players with a ton of flexibility this weekend. Remember, this promo will provide a 50% match on any deposit up to $2,000. The power is in the hands of the players with this offer.
For instance, someone who starts with a $250 initial deposit will receive $125 in bonuses. Each individual player can choose how to apply this 50% deposit match.
From there, start making picks and building entries on a wide range of markets. Underdog Sports will have options on the NBA, NHL, college basketball, UFC 313 and more.
How to Activate Underdog Promo Code WTOP
It won’t take long to sign up with Underdog Sports and lock in this deposit match. New players can follow the step-by-step instructions below to get in on the action:
- Click on any of the links on this page to start signing up, including here.
- After reaching a sign-up landing page, input promo code WTOP and answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to create a new account.
- Choose from any of the popular payment methods. Online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit cards and debit cards are all available deposit methods.
- Make an initial deposit to secure a 50% match and up to $1,000 in total bonuses.
- Use this bonus cash to make picks on any available market.
NBA Saturday Matchups
Although there are tons of options in a variety of sports, we expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA on Saturday. Basketball fans can make picks on the biggest stars in the sport like LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Cade Cunningham and more. Check out Saturday’s slate of NBA games:
- Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers
- Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards
- Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls
- Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic
- Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Golden State Warriors vs. Detroit Pistons
18+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.