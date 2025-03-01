Sports on TV for Sunday, March 2

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, March 2 AUTO RACING 9 a.m. FS2 — NTT INDYCAR…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, March 2

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.

FS2 — NTT INDYCAR Series: Warmup, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

10 a.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Noon

FOX — NTT INDYCAR Series: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of Americas, Austin, Texas

11 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motorcross Championship: MX2, Cordoba, Argentina (Taped)

Midnight

CBSSN — FIM Motorcross Championship: MXGP, Cordoba, Argentina (Taped)

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 8, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Taped)

BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FS2 — World Baseball Classic Qualifier: Brazil vs. Colombia, Tucson, Ariz.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 p.m.

MLBN — 2025 Astros Foundation College Classic: Tennessee vs. Arizona, Houston, (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPN2 — FAU at South Florida

ESPNU — Charlotte at East Carolina

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Kennesaw St. at Liberty

1:30 p.m.

CBS — Wisconsin at Michigan St.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — N. Iowa at Bradley

ESPNU — Princeton at Cornell

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Murray St. at Belmont

3:45 p.m.

CBS — Illinois at Michigan

4 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at UAB

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — NC State at SMU

ESPN — Louisville at Notre Dame

SECN — Georgia at Tennessee

1:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Illinois

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Clemson

CW — Virginia at North Carolina

ESPN — Kentucky at South Carolina

FS1 — Marquette at UConn

PEACOCK — Indiana at Purdue

SECN — Florida at Texas

4 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse

CW — Georgia Tech at Stanford

ESPN2 — Kansas St. at Iowa St.

PEACOCK — Wisconsin at Iowa

SECN — Mississippi at LSU

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Ohio St. at Maryland

6 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Florida St.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — TCU at Baylor

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Creighton

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

BTN — B1G Quad Meet: From Columbus, Ohio

6 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Georgia

7 p.m.

BTN — B1G Quad Meet: From Iowa City, Iowa

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

ACCN — Xavier at Duke

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Champion Power Equipment Bassmaster Elite at Lake Okeechobee, Okeechobee, Fla.

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, Final Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: N.Y. Yankees vs. Atlanta, North Port, Fla.

3 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Denver at Boston

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Portland at Cleveland

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma City at San Antonio

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Phoenix

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — South Bay at San Diego

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Scouting Combine: Offensive Linemen, Indianapolis

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

TNT — Toronto at Pittsburgh

TRUTV — Toronto at Pittsburgh (DataCast)

3:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Minnesota

TRUTV — Boston at Minnesota (DataCast)

6 p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at Dallas

TRUTV — St. Louis at Dallas (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Heart of Midlothian at Hibernian

TENNIS

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Austin-WTA Final

5:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Santiago-ATP, Merida-WTA Finals

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Grand Rapids at Vegas

