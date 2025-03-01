Sports on TV for Sunday, March 2

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, March 2
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.
FS2 — NTT INDYCAR Series: Warmup, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
10 a.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
Noon
FOX — NTT INDYCAR Series: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
3:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of Americas, Austin, Texas
11 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motorcross Championship: MX2, Cordoba, Argentina (Taped)
Midnight
CBSSN — FIM Motorcross Championship: MXGP, Cordoba, Argentina (Taped)
1 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 8, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Taped)
BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FS2 — World Baseball Classic Qualifier: Brazil vs. Colombia, Tucson, Ariz.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 p.m.
MLBN — 2025 Astros Foundation College Classic: Tennessee vs. Arizona, Houston, (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
ESPN2 — FAU at South Florida
ESPNU — Charlotte at East Carolina
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Kennesaw St. at Liberty
1:30 p.m.
CBS — Wisconsin at Michigan St.
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — N. Iowa at Bradley
ESPNU — Princeton at Cornell
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Murray St. at Belmont
3:45 p.m.
CBS — Illinois at Michigan
4 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at UAB
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — NC State at SMU
ESPN — Louisville at Notre Dame
SECN — Georgia at Tennessee
1:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Illinois
2 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Clemson
CW — Virginia at North Carolina
ESPN — Kentucky at South Carolina
FS1 — Marquette at UConn
PEACOCK — Indiana at Purdue
SECN — Florida at Texas
4 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse
CW — Georgia Tech at Stanford
ESPN2 — Kansas St. at Iowa St.
PEACOCK — Wisconsin at Iowa
SECN — Mississippi at LSU
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — Ohio St. at Maryland
6 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Florida St.
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — TCU at Baylor
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at Creighton
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
BTN — B1G Quad Meet: From Columbus, Ohio
6 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Georgia
7 p.m.
BTN — B1G Quad Meet: From Iowa City, Iowa
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
ACCN — Xavier at Duke
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Champion Power Equipment Bassmaster Elite at Lake Okeechobee, Okeechobee, Fla.
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, Final Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: N.Y. Yankees vs. Atlanta, North Port, Fla.
3 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz.
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Denver at Boston
3:30 p.m.
NBATV — Portland at Cleveland
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma City at San Antonio
9:35 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Phoenix
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
9:30 p.m.
NBATV — South Bay at San Diego
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Scouting Combine: Offensive Linemen, Indianapolis
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
TNT — Toronto at Pittsburgh
TRUTV — Toronto at Pittsburgh (DataCast)
3:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Minnesota
TRUTV — Boston at Minnesota (DataCast)
6 p.m.
TNT — St. Louis at Dallas
TRUTV — St. Louis at Dallas (DataCast)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Heart of Midlothian at Hibernian
TENNIS
2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Austin-WTA Final
5:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Santiago-ATP, Merida-WTA Finals
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Grand Rapids at Vegas
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.