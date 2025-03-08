FanDuel Promo Code: Win $150 Bonus on Lakers-Celtics, UFC 313

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports fans can raise the bar on Lakers-Celtics, UFC 313 or any other matchup this weekend with this FanDuel promo code offer. Each new player can win $150 in bonuses with this new promo. Start signing up by clicking here .







Create a new account and start with a $5 bet on any game in any sport. Players who pick a winner will receive $150 in bonuses guaranteed.

FanDuel Sportsbook is an opportunity for players to raise the bar for any game this weekend. The Lakers and Celtics will meet in the biggest NBA game of the day. Not to mention, there is a stacked card at UFC 313.

Click here to secure this FanDuel promo code offer and get $150 in bonuses with a $5 winning wager on the NBA or UFC.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 to Win $150 Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus If Your Bet Wins In-App Promos Boostin’ With the Boys, NBA Profit Boost, College Basketball Parlay Boost Builder, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The NBA season continues on Saturday with a handful of games. New players who take advantage of this FanDuel promo will have a 30-1 odds boost to use on Lakers-Celtics or any other game. This is one of the best rivalries in sports and both teams are contenders to win it all in 2025.

Start with a $5 bet on the game. Players who pick a winner will receive $150 in bonuses. From there, use these bonus bets to make picks on the NBA, UFC 313, NHL, college basketball or any other sport. FanDuel Sportsbook will have a wide range of markets available on the games this weekend.

How to Unlock This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Skip the promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. Here is a full walkthrough to help new players sign up:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Answer the required information sections to create a new user profile.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Answer the required information sections to create a new user profile. Deposit $5 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay or any other accepted payment method.

Place a $5 wager on the NBA, NHL, college basketball, UFC or any other available market to get $150 in bonuses with a win.

Again, players who receive this bonus will have an opportunity to start betting on any game in any sport. This offer is currently available in the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

UFC 313 Odds

UFC 313 features a championship bout between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev. However, this is a stacked card with tons of star power in addition to this Pereira-Ankalaev bout. Check out the current moneyline odds on UFC 313 at FanDuel Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before each fight):

Alex Pereira (-115) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (-105)

Justin Gaethje (+138) vs. Rafael Fiziev (-170)

Jalin Turner (+104) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (-128)

Amanda Lemos (+114) vs. Iasman Lucindo (-140)

King Green (+360) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (-500)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.