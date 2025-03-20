Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Score $300 March Madness Bonus or $1,000 No-Sweat Bets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo and go all in on March Madness this week. New users in select states can grab a no-brainer bonus while others will qualify for $1,000 in no sweat bets.







Set up a new account and place a $30 bet to win $300 in bonuses in select locations (AZ, MI, NJ and PA). New users who sign up in different states will be eligible for 10 consecutive days of $100 no sweat bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook is rolling out the red carpet for new users during the NCAA Tournament. Action is already underway as the floodgates truly open with the round of 64 on Thursday. Let’s take a closer look at these college basketball offers.

Click here to access this Fanatics Sportsbook promo and win a $300 bonus (AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV) or qualify for 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers $300 Bonus or 10 $100 No Sweat Bets

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA only) In-App Promos Profit Boosts, Rewards Surge, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Fanatics Sportsbook has two offers for players during March Madness. Most new users will be eligible for 10 days of no sweat bets.

Players can sign up and start with a $100 bet on any game. If that wager loses, Fanatics Sportsbook will provide $100 back in bonuses. Each new user will get 10 consecutive days of $100 no sweat bets.

On the other hand, new users who sign up in select states will be eligible for a $300 guaranteed bonus. Sign up in Arizona, Michigan, New Jersey or Pennsylvania and start with a $30 bet to win.

Getting Started With This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

It only takes a few minutes to sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards. Here is a quick breakdown for new users:

Click on any of the links on this page to automatically activate this offer, including here .

. Answer the required prompts to set up a new account and make a cash deposit using any of the secure payment methods.

Start with a $30 bet to win $300 in bonuses (AZ, MI, NJ, PA only) or claim the 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets.

March Madness Betting Preview, Odds

Thursday’s action is already off and running with Creighton pulling off a small upset in the first window of games.

Still ahead are matchups like Arkansas-Kansas, Utah State-UCLA, and Michigan-UC San Diego. After winning the Big Ten Tournament, Michigan finds itself favored by just 2.5 points and is -142 on the moneyline.

Check back with Fanatics throughout the tournament for a number of unique markets and special offers.

